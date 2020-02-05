4 Star Defensive Tackle Jayson Jones Chooses Oregon Over Georgia Tech

4* Class of 2020 DT Jayson Jones has flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide, but it was not to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Instead of opting to play for the Institute, he has chosen to play for Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks. He made the announcement today on Twitter.

A defensive tackle out of Calera HS in Calera, AL, Jones is the 32nd ranked DT in the nation, and the 15th ranked player in the state of Alabama (24/7 Sports).

Before flipping his commitment from the Crimson Tide to the Ducks, Jones was also considering the Baylor Bears as well as the Yellow Jackets.

