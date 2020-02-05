All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

4 Star Defensive Tackle Jayson Jones Chooses Oregon Over Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

4* Class of 2020 DT Jayson Jones has flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide, but it was not to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Instead of opting to play for the Institute, he has chosen to play for Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks. He made the announcement today on Twitter.

A defensive tackle out of Calera HS in Calera, AL, Jones is the 32nd ranked DT in the nation, and the 15th ranked player in the state of Alabama (24/7 Sports).

Before flipping his commitment from the Crimson Tide to the Ducks, Jones was also considering the Baylor Bears as well as the Yellow Jackets.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

4 Star Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Signs With Georgia Tech

Having been committed to the Yellow Jackets since May of last year, the Dalton HS running back finally made things official with Georgia Tech.

Matthew McGavic

by

Brooks Austin

3 Star Defensive End TJ Davis Chooses FSU Over Georgia Tech

The edge rusher out of Metter, GA has decided to become a Seminole instead of a Yellow Jacket.

Matthew McGavic

NSD 2020: Recruits To Watch

With the 2020 edition of National Signing Day just 24 hours away, Georgia Tech Football is looking to put a bow on their best recruiting class in 13 years.

Matthew McGavic

by

John Garcia Jr

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 76-57 Win Over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner notches his first win over the Hokies in his tenure on The Flats.

Matthew McGavic

Yellow Jackets Dismantle Hokies In Battle Of The Techs

A six game losing streak to the Hokies is snapped in a game that Georgia Tech lead by as many as 30, and where point guard Jose Alvarado outscored them in the first half alone.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Hokies @ Yellow Jackets | Game 23

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 23 vs. Virginia Tech.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Virginia Tech Hokies

The Yellow Jackets will hope to get back in the win column tomorrow night as they take on Virginia Tech. Here's how they stack up against the Hokies:

Matthew McGavic

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For All Hokies' Mike McDaniel

Prior to tomorrow's game against Virginia Tech, we sat down with Mike McDaniel to gain a little insight about the matchup with the Hokies.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/3/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from February 2nd, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Harrison Butker Becomes Second GT Alum To Score In Super Bowl

Georgia Tech's all-time leading scorer is the first former Yellow Jacket to score in the big game since Super Bowl XLVIII.

Matthew McGavic