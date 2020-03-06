All Yellow Jackets
WATCH: Jordan Yates Talks Overcoming Learning Curves

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech is now three days into spring practice. "Competition is King" on The Flats for the Yellow Jackets. Tech's quarterback group is no exception to that rule.  

There's no denying that a good quarterback is key to having a prolific offense. For Georgia Tech, they have viable options in RS sophomore James Graham, RS freshman Jordan Yates, and early-enrollee freshmen Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason.

Graham was the starter for Jackets in eight games last season. He has the highest advantage of the four quarterbacks. However, Yates saw some action during the 2019-20 campaign as well. That experience is something Yates is using to benefit himself as he works on getting better. 

"Protection is one thing I'm looking to get comfortable on. Just know how to protect myself from certain blitzes," Yates said. "That's one thing I really didn't do a lot in high school. Getting here and learning that was a bit of a learning curve."

On Thursday's spring practice, Yates showed flashes of his running ability and willingness to scramble out of the pocket. He also was capable of throwing short passes for large gains in the 11-on-11 drills. 

WATCH: Geoff Collins Discusses Improvements of Team 

COMMUNITY

Yellow Jackets Continue For School History

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets refuse to slow down with a win over the Pittsburgh Panthers despite accepting the NCAA postseason ban earlier this week.

Ashley Barnett

by

Ct33

Georgia Tech to Study Alcohol Sales in Pilot Program

A pilot program testing the sales of alcohol will launch Friday when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia Tech PR

WATCH: Geoff Collins Discusses Improvements of Team

With his first year as Georgia Tech head coach under his belt, Geoff Collins says Yellow Jackets are "light years ahead" from the previous spring.

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: James Banks Discusses Thoughts on Dropping Appeal of Postseason Ban

With the news of Georgia Tech withdrawing its appeal of the NCAA's postseason ban, senior James Banks discusses his feelings on the decision.

Ashley Barnett

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech is looking for their seventh straight home win as the Yellow Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Panthers for Senior Night. Follow for live updates and join the conversation!

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: Geoff Collins Talks Graham and Quarterback Competition

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins discusses redshirt sophomore quarterback James Graham and how he's going against the added competition

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: Josh Pastner Handles Appeal Withdrawal With No Regrets

Despite the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets withdrawing its appeal of the NCAA's postseason ban, head coach Josh Pastner remains hopeful for a positive finish to the season.

Ashley Barnett

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Tennessee Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to bounce back against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after a disappointing weekend against in-state rival Georgia Bulldogs. Follow for live updates.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Drops NCAA Appeal, Will Miss CBB Postseason

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will no longer be eligible for the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament or postseason play after withdrawing its appeal with the NCAA.

Ashley Barnett

by

Ct33

Georgia Tech Quarterback Battle Could Be Graham's to Lose

James Graham has the experience, but is he the best viable option at quarterback for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?

Ashley Barnett