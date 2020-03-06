WATCH: Jordan Yates Talks Overcoming Learning Curves

Georgia Tech is now three days into spring practice. "Competition is King" on The Flats for the Yellow Jackets. Tech's quarterback group is no exception to that rule.

There's no denying that a good quarterback is key to having a prolific offense. For Georgia Tech, they have viable options in RS sophomore James Graham, RS freshman Jordan Yates, and early-enrollee freshmen Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason.

Graham was the starter for Jackets in eight games last season. He has the highest advantage of the four quarterbacks. However, Yates saw some action during the 2019-20 campaign as well. That experience is something Yates is using to benefit himself as he works on getting better.

"Protection is one thing I'm looking to get comfortable on. Just know how to protect myself from certain blitzes," Yates said. "That's one thing I really didn't do a lot in high school. Getting here and learning that was a bit of a learning curve."

On Thursday's spring practice, Yates showed flashes of his running ability and willingness to scramble out of the pocket. He also was capable of throwing short passes for large gains in the 11-on-11 drills.

Related links:

WATCH: Geoff Collins Discusses Improvements of Team

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_