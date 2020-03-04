All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

WATCH: Geoff Collins Discusses Improvements of Team

Ashley Barnett

Spring practice for Georgia Tech kicked off this week under second-year head coach Geoff Collins. There's already a difference in the air as the returners are more acclimated to the type of football Collins runs in comparison to that of previous long-term head coach, Paul Johnson. The improvement from where the team was last year at the start of spring to where they are now is already "night and day" according to Collins. 

The Yellow Jackets are motioning through drills quicker and are handling plays at a faster pace. Another big thing for Collins this spring is the ability to bring in team leaders and captains to implement the expectations of the program. 

Key notes to follow this spring: 

- Redshirt junior Tobias Oliver moved to cornerback this spring.  

- Seniors Jerry Howard and Bruce Jordan-Swilling flipped their respective positions (running back and linebacker). Collins said they asked him for the switch. The move helps improve their professional development. Howard probable to still see some carries in the future. 

- Place kickers Wesley Wells and Brenton King are no longer on the team, making the kicking competition that much more interesting 

Other related spring practice links:   

- Geoff Collins discusses James Graham and his ability to go against the added competition at quarterback  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Geoff Collins Talks Graham and Quarterback Competition

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins discusses redshirt sophomore quarterback James Graham and how he's going against the added competition

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: Josh Pastner Handles Appeal Withdrawal With No Regrets

Despite the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets withdrawing its appeal of the NCAA's postseason ban, head coach Josh Pastner remains hopeful for a positive finish to the season.

Ashley Barnett

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Tennessee Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to bounce back against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after a disappointing weekend against in-state rival Georgia Bulldogs. Follow for live updates.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Drops NCAA Appeal, Will Miss CBB Postseason

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will no longer be eligible for the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament or postseason play after withdrawing its appeal with the NCAA.

Ashley Barnett

by

Ct33

Georgia Tech Quarterback Battle Could Be Graham's to Lose

James Graham has the experience, but is he the best viable option at quarterback for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?

Ashley Barnett

Jackets Secure No. 7 Seed in 2020 ACC Tournament

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will have the first-round bye in the 2020 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament after their win over the Clemson Tigers.

Ashley Barnett

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: No. 17 Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Georgia

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to avoid being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs. Follow for live updates of the finale game of the weekend series.

Ashley Barnett

Yellow Jackets Unable to Overcome Pitching Woes

Georgia Tech can't avoid the sweep as the Georgia Bulldogs utilize on Yellow Jackets costly pitching performances

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Outlasts Miami

With hopes of grabbing a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pull away with a win over the Miami Hurricanes after giving up a 20-point lead in the second half.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Moved To Friday Night

Tech's Week 3 game against the Knights has been moved to primetime and is now a designated Whiteout.

Matthew McGavic