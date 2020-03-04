WATCH: Geoff Collins Discusses Improvements of Team

Spring practice for Georgia Tech kicked off this week under second-year head coach Geoff Collins. There's already a difference in the air as the returners are more acclimated to the type of football Collins runs in comparison to that of previous long-term head coach, Paul Johnson. The improvement from where the team was last year at the start of spring to where they are now is already "night and day" according to Collins.

The Yellow Jackets are motioning through drills quicker and are handling plays at a faster pace. Another big thing for Collins this spring is the ability to bring in team leaders and captains to implement the expectations of the program.

Key notes to follow this spring:

- Redshirt junior Tobias Oliver moved to cornerback this spring.

- Seniors Jerry Howard and Bruce Jordan-Swilling flipped their respective positions (running back and linebacker). Collins said they asked him for the switch. The move helps improve their professional development. Howard probable to still see some carries in the future.

- Place kickers Wesley Wells and Brenton King are no longer on the team, making the kicking competition that much more interesting

Other related spring practice links:

- Geoff Collins discusses James Graham and his ability to go against the added competition at quarterback

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_