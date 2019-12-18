3 Star Linebacker Khatavian Franks Commits To Georgia Tech

Continuing to build on the first full recruiting class under head coach Geoff Collins, he added yet another piece to the class, as 3* Class of 2020 OLB Khatavian Franks has committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

An outside linebacker out of Creekside HS in Fairburn, GA, Franks was formerly committed to Louisville. He decommitted from the Cardinals back on November 23rd, and since then had taken an official and unofficial visit to The Flats. He joins his HS teammate Tyson Meiguez.

He's the 59th ranked OLB in the nation, and the 79th ranked player in the state of Georgia. He comes in at 6'2" and 200lbs.

Senior Season Highlights

Prior to Franks' commitment, Georgia Tech already possessed the 20th ranked recruiting class in the nation (Rivals), which would give them their first Top 25 class since 2007 when now head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel.

Besides Louisville, he was also being recruited by Virginia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp