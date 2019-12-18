JacketsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

3 Star Linebacker Khatavian Franks Commits To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

Continuing to build on the first full recruiting class under head coach Geoff Collins, he added yet another piece to the class, as 3* Class of 2020 OLB Khatavian Franks has committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

An outside linebacker out of Creekside HS in Fairburn, GA, Franks was formerly committed to Louisville. He decommitted from the Cardinals back on November 23rd, and since then had taken an official and unofficial visit to The Flats. He joins his HS teammate Tyson Meiguez.

He's the 59th ranked OLB in the nation, and the 79th ranked player in the state of Georgia. He comes in at 6'2" and 200lbs.

Senior Season Highlights

Prior to Franks' commitment, Georgia Tech already possessed the 20th ranked recruiting class in the nation (Rivals), which would give them their first Top 25 class since 2007 when now head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel.

Besides Louisville, he was also being recruited by Virginia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Early Signing Period 2019

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2020 recruits have a 3 day period to sign early.

Georgia Tech Volleyball Wins NIVC Title

Matthew McGavic

It's their first NIVC title.

Tale of The Tape: Ball State Cardinals

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first ever meeting with the Cardinals.

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Former Ball State Center Trey Moses

Matthew McGavic

Tech plays Ball State tomorrow night at 7pm.

Jordan Usher Excited To Finally Begin Georgia Tech Career

Matthew McGavic

His Tech debut will come tomorrow vs. Ball State.

Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Ball State

Matthew McGavic

It will be the first ever matchup between the Yellow Jackets & Cardinals.

Why This Recruiting Class Could Be A Barometer For Future Success

Matthew McGavic

The success resulting from a previous recruiting class could be amplified in the future.

ScottKennedy

Jahmyr Gibbs, a Georgia Tech Commitment, is an SI All-American.

Georgia Tech's 2020 Recruiting Class At A Glance

Matthew McGavic

The Early Signing Period starts Wednesday.

What To Watch For Vs. Ball State

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first ever matchup with the Cardinals.