Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wolfpack @ Yellow Jackets | Game 11

Continuing a three game home-stand to end the regular season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-8, 1-6) are set to take on the the NC State Wolfpack (4-6, 1-5) here in at Atlanta, GA at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech might be on a three game losing streak and are coming off a historic blowout loss to Virginia Tech last week, but the Yellow Jackets have dominated the series against the Wolfpack as of late. Georgia Tech is currently riding a 2 game win streak against NC State, and have won 12 of the last 15.

Kickoff is set for 8:00pm, and you can catch the game on ESPN.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's 8:00pm kickoff, be sure to check out our preview of NC State, as well as some additional pregame readings:

Uniform Combo vs. NC State:

Game Day Captains:

- David Curry (LB)

- Nathan Cottrell (RB)

- Tyler Davis (TE)

- Jared Southers (OL)

In his weekly press conference ahead of today's game, head coach Geoff Collins announced that today's game day captains would also be the permanent captains for the 2019 season.

As part of Georgia Tech’s season long tribute to Brandon Adams, tight end Tyler Cooksey will wear #90 against NC State.

Injury Notes:

Georgia Tech:

- The only change to this week's "Above The Line" is that Curtis Ryans is making his ATL debut after seeing playing time vs. Virginia Tech last week.

NC State:

- Defensive end James Smith-Williams, who was injured in NC State's prior game vs. Louisville, will not play tonight.

- Starting weak side linebacker Louis Acceus, who is second on the team in sacks and TFLs, is back in the lineup tonight after missing two games.

- Starting left cornerback Nick McCloud will not play tonight. It will be his 9th game missed this season. Starting right cornerback Chris Ingram is out for the season with a leg injury.

FIRST QUARTER:

NC State has won the toss and elected to defer.

Tech is wasting absolutely NO time tonight. A 54 yard strike to Malachi Carter on the first play gets the game going, then 2 plays later they get on the board with a 17 yard touchdown reception from Ahmarean Brown.

Georgia Tech 7, NC State 0.

Dave Doeren is is being awfully gutsy to start the game. He's gone for it on fourth down twice, but the Georgia Tech defense steps upon the second attempt to force the turnover on downs. Prior to that, Zonovan Knight had a couple solid runs and Jordan Houston had a solid screen pass and catch.

NC State comes up with their first stop of the year, but it was mainly a GT misstep. James Graham nearly connected on a throw over the middle to Malachi Carter again, but the pass was a little low and GT goes three-and-out.

The Wolfpack can't get anything going either and they're forced to punt at midfield. They pin the Jackets on the 10 yard line, but don't stall out like they have in games past. After converted a 3rd down, Jordan Mason breaks off a long 48 yard run to get them past midfield. A 20 yard catch from Malachi Carter gets them in the red zone, but a botched QB/RB option handoff results in a fumble.

Fortunately, Tech comes up big on defense yet again and forces NC State to punt from their own end zone. Jordan Mason breaks off another long run, this time for 25 yards, to end the first quarter.

1Q Stats:

SECOND QUARTER:

On the other side of the quarter, Geoff Collins gets gutsy as well. He goes for it on it on 4th near the red zone to continue the drive and is successful. The decision pays immediate dividends as Graham throws his second TD of the game, this time to Tobias Oliver.

Georgia Tech 14, NC State 0.

The defense steps up again, forcing NC State to go three-and-out for the second consecutive time. GT gets to around midfield before being forced to punt as well, pinning NC State on their own 4.

This time the drive does not stall out for the Wolfpack. Zonovan Knight and Jordon Houston do their best Jordan Mason impression for NC State, getting them to the goal line. However an illegal blindside block kills most of NC State's momentum and forces NC State to settle for the field goal.

Georgia Tech 14, NC State 3.

With 2:04 on the clock to start the drive, GT is only able to go three-and-out and leaves NC State with 1:14 on the clock left in the half. But the Wolfpack muffs the punt and Tech recovers at the 31 yard line. A roughing the passer penalty helps keep the drive alive and, Ahmarean Brown catches his second TD of the night. That gives him 7 on the season, tying the freshman TD receiving record set by Calvin Johnson.

Georgia Tech 21, NC State 3.

Receiving the ball with just 32 seconds, NC State runs out the clock to end the half.

HALFTIME STATS:

THIRD QUARTER:

NC State gets a lucky break out of the gate. A 3rd and 6th incomplete pass was reviewed and ruled to be a fumble recovered by NC State to keep the drive alive at midfield. Zonovan Knight continues to have a good game for NC State, and GT continues to have trouble defending screen plays. Knight caps off the long drive with State's first TD of the night.

Georgia Tech 21, NC State 10.

On Tech's first drive of the second half, running back Jordan Mason eclipses the 100 yard rushing mark for the 3rd time in his career. All 3 times have come in the last 6 games. But it was James Graham who made the big rushing play, taking it in from 26 yards out for his 4th total TD of the night.

Georgia Tech 28, NC State 3.

NC State drives all the way down to the red zone, but the defense makes a stand to force NC State to go for it on 4th yet again. The Wolfpack are successful, but the defense steps up yet again and Dave Doeren elects to take the points off a 29 yard field goal.

Georgia Tech 28, NC State 13.

3Q Stats:

FOURTH QUARTER:

Tech begins the fourth quarter with their second fumble of the night, coming off yet another bad QB/RB handoff. NC State immediately capitalizes by feeding WR Tabari Hines on back to back big plays to get back in the red zone. NC State's leading TD receiver Cary Angeline takes advantage of the situation by hauling in his 5th TD of the season.

Georgia Tech 28, NC State 20.

Tech almost found themselves on the positive side of a wacky play. Graham threw what would have been a pick, but the ball bounced into the hands of Adonicas Sanders. However the play was reviewed and determined to be an incomplete pass.

Despite being knocked all the way back to midfield on a holding penalty, NC State made a few big clutch plays including converting on 3rd and 17 to get to the goal line. Playing on the 1 yard line, they easily punch it in. However, the ensuing 2pt conversion is unsuccessful.

Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26.

James Graham comes up huge on 3rd and 2 to keep the drive alive and burn clock. After that conversion, it would be Jordan Mason on the next key 3rd down conversion to seal the game.

Final: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26.