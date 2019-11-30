Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Bulldogs @ Yellow Jackets | Game 12

It's that time. The 114th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is finally here. Capping off a three game home-stand to end the regular season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6) are set to take on the #4 Georgia Bulldogs (4-6, 1-5) here in at Atlanta, GA at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech hasn't had all that much success in recent years against the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets have won just 3 times in their last 18 attempts against Georgia, with UGA holding an all-time series advantage of 67-41-5.

Kickoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on ABC.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Uniform Combo vs. Georgia:

Game Day Captains:

- Juanyeh Thomas (S)

- Tre Swilling (CB)

- Jordan Mason (RB)

- Zach Quinney (OL)

As part of Georgia Tech’s season long tribute to Brandon Adams, offensive lineman Chris Martin will wear #90 against Georgia.

Injury Notes:

Georgia Tech:

- Week 12 Above The Line Notes

Georgia:

- Leading wide receiver Lawrence Cager is out for the season after suffering a severe ankle injury in practice this past Wednesday.

FIRST QUARTER: