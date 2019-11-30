Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Bulldogs @ Yellow Jackets | Game 12

Matthew McGavic

It's that time. The 114th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is finally here. Capping off a three game home-stand to end the regular season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6) are set to take on the #4 Georgia Bulldogs (4-6, 1-5) here in at Atlanta, GA at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech hasn't had all that much success in recent years against the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets have won just 3 times in their last 18 attempts against Georgia, with UGA holding an all-time series advantage of 67-41-5.

Kickoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on ABC.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's 12:00pm kickoff, be sure to check out our preview of Georgia, as well as some additional pregame readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Georgia

Tale of The Tape: Georgia Bulldogs

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For SI's Bulldog Maven

Clean, Old-Fashioned Family Ties

A Recipe For Success: Brought To You By South Carolina

2019 Seniors Reflect On Their Time At Georgia Tech

Uniform Combo vs. Georgia:

Game Day Captains:

- Juanyeh Thomas (S)

- Tre Swilling (CB)

- Jordan Mason (RB)

- Zach Quinney (OL)

As part of Georgia Tech’s season long tribute to Brandon Adams, offensive lineman Chris Martin will wear #90 against Georgia.

Injury Notes:

Georgia Tech:

- Week 12 Above The Line Notes

Georgia:

- Leading wide receiver Lawrence Cager is out for the season after suffering a severe ankle injury in practice this past Wednesday.

FIRST QUARTER:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What To Watch For Vs. Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

Georgia Tech hopes to snap their current 2 game losing streak this Sunday.

Watch: Josh Pastner Talks About Last Shot Vs. Arkansas, Previews Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

Their last 2 losses have been by a combined 5 points.

Georgia Tech Announces Captains & Above The Line Depth Chart Vs. Georgia

Matthew McGavic
0

It's the 114th matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs.

2019 Seniors Reflect On Their Time At Georgia Tech Football

Matthew McGavic
0

The Yellow Jackets have 8 seniors for the 2019 season.

Watch: Jared Southers Discusses Previous Experience With Georgia & 2019 Season

Matthew McGavic
0

Vanderbilt faced Georgia in all 4 of Southers' years in Nashville.

Watch: Tyler Davis Discusses Rivalry Experience & Reflects On Being Named A Permanent Captain

Matthew McGavic
0

Davis is one of 3 seniors to be named a permanent captain, and the only grad transfer.

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For SI's Bulldog Maven

Matthew McGavic
1 0

Get to know more about the #4 Bulldogs, straight from the source.

Watch: Nathan Cottrell Discusses Role Change, Leadership As A Senior

Matthew McGavic
0

Cottrell is one of 3 seniors to be named permanent captains.

Tale of The Tape: Georgia Bulldogs

Matthew McGavic
0

The 114th Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup gets underway this Saturday.

A Recipe For Success: Brought To You By South Carolina

Matthew McGavic
0

It might be difficult, but the blueprint for success is there.