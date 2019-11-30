Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Bulldogs @ Yellow Jackets | Game 12
It's that time. The 114th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is finally here. Capping off a three game home-stand to end the regular season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6) are set to take on the #4 Georgia Bulldogs (4-6, 1-5) here in at Atlanta, GA at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Tech hasn't had all that much success in recent years against the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets have won just 3 times in their last 18 attempts against Georgia, with UGA holding an all-time series advantage of 67-41-5.
Kickoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on ABC.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of today's 12:00pm kickoff, be sure to check out our preview of Georgia, as well as some additional pregame readings:
Tale of The Tape: Georgia Bulldogs
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For SI's Bulldog Maven
Clean, Old-Fashioned Family Ties
A Recipe For Success: Brought To You By South Carolina
2019 Seniors Reflect On Their Time At Georgia Tech
Uniform Combo vs. Georgia:
Game Day Captains:
- Juanyeh Thomas (S)
- Tre Swilling (CB)
- Jordan Mason (RB)
- Zach Quinney (OL)
As part of Georgia Tech’s season long tribute to Brandon Adams, offensive lineman Chris Martin will wear #90 against Georgia.
Injury Notes:
Georgia Tech:
- Week 12 Above The Line Notes
Georgia:
- Leading wide receiver Lawrence Cager is out for the season after suffering a severe ankle injury in practice this past Wednesday.
FIRST QUARTER: