Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Lucas Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson has entered the transfer portal, the redshirt junior announced today on Twitter.

Johnson appeared in 5 games this season for the Yellow Jackets, starting against South Florida and The Citadel. In those 5 games, he went 21-37 through the air (56.8%) with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also rushed for 43 yards on 22 attempts with no scores.

He failed to see the field in most of the latter half of season, as head coach Geoff Collins opted to go with redshirt sophomore James Graham as the starter and true freshman Jordan Yates as the backup.

In the offseason, Georgia Tech added quarterbacks Jeff Sims & Tucker Gleason as part of their 2020 signing class, further ushering Johnson down the depth chart.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Duke Maven's Shawn Krest

Matthew McGavic

It's the first GT home game of the new decade.

What To Watch For Vs. Duke

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first home game in 3 weeks.

Gallery: Georgia Tech 96, North Carolina 83

Matthew McGavic

All credit to Bob Donnan of USA Today Sports.

Jose Alvarado, Moses Wright & James Banks III Discuss Their 96-83 Win At North Carolina

Matthew McGavic

It's their first win of the new decade.

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 96-83 Win At North Carolina

Matthew McGavic

Tech moves to .500 for the season and 2-1 in ACC play.

Dominant First Half Fuels Georgia Tech Win At North Carolina

Matthew McGavic

It was the most ever scored by the Yellow Jackets at the Dean Dome.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Tar Heels | Game 14

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 14 vs. North Carolina.

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Heels Maven's Brant Wilkerson-New

Matthew McGavic

It's the first game of the new decade for both teams.

Tale of The Tape: North Carolina Tar Heels

Matthew McGavic

Tomorrow's contest wraps up a 5 game road trip.

Jeff Sims Shines In Under Armour All-American Game

Matthew McGavic

Sims is the highest rated Class of 2020 GT recruit to sign.