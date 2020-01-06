Lucas Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson has entered the transfer portal, the redshirt junior announced today on Twitter.

Johnson appeared in 5 games this season for the Yellow Jackets, starting against South Florida and The Citadel. In those 5 games, he went 21-37 through the air (56.8%) with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also rushed for 43 yards on 22 attempts with no scores.

He failed to see the field in most of the latter half of season, as head coach Geoff Collins opted to go with redshirt sophomore James Graham as the starter and true freshman Jordan Yates as the backup.

In the offseason, Georgia Tech added quarterbacks Jeff Sims & Tucker Gleason as part of their 2020 signing class, further ushering Johnson down the depth chart.

