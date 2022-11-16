Makius Scott Discusses Facing North Carolina's Offense

The Georgia Tech defense is going to be facing a stiff test on Saturday when they travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina and its prolific offense.

The Tar Heels are the top-scoring offense in the ACC this season and the guy that makes everything go is quarterback Drake Maye. Maye is a contender for the Heisman trophy and has been a phenomenal player for North Carolina this season.

Can Georgia Tech slow down Drake Maye on Saturday? Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is hoping to slow down Maye and the offense and when speaking with the media on Wednesday, Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Makius Scott discussed the Tar Heels offense and the things the defense needs to do on Saturday when facing a dual-threat quarterback like Maye:

"We are just trying to keep it compressed in the pocket and we know that he can throw on the run at any time and we are just really trying to emphasize just keeping our passing lanes tight during our rushes"

On what the defense can do technique-wise to shed blocks and get a body on the quarterback to prevent him from scoring out:

"Just constricting the pocket and getting it tighter in so he don't have space to get through the gaps and just snatching off blocks and just getting off blocks and getting to the quarterback with tight pressures"

When asked if turnovers will be more important when facing an offense of this caliber, this is what Scott had to say:

"Our priority is always trying to get the ball out. The coaching staff really taught us this season just go for the ball and try to create turnovers for the offense and get the offense the ball as many times as possible. Our point of emphasis is always going to be the same just going after the ball through any quarterback and any team we play."

Scott is going to play a big role in trying to stop this North Carolina offense this Saturday. It will be a big challenge for the entire defense, but Scott sounds ready to face it.

Georgia Tech and North Carolina will kick off on Saturday at 5:30 on ESPN2.

