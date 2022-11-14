Mack Brown Talks Georgia Tech Ahead of ACC Coastal Matchup On Saturday

With the new 3-5-5 scheduling model in the ACC coming next season, this is the last time that North Carolina and Georgia Tech are going to be playing as Coastal foes. There won't be much on the line this week, as North Carolina has already clinched the Coastal Division, but listening to Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown talk on Monday, that does not mean Georgia Tech is going to be taken lightly by his team this week.

Georgia Tech pulled a big upset over North Carolina last season 45-22 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets won this game a year ago 45-22 in a big upset in Atlanta. Brown talked about the game last year and more at his Monday press conference:

"Georgia Tech dominated us last year, they really ruined our season. We got a bad start at Virginia Tech, we dominated Virginia, we go to Georgia Tech and just get killed and that was when all the fans quit and we all were disappointed, they totally dominated the game. In fact, the score was 45-22, I looked at it this morning and it made me throw up. We had 63 rushing yards, they had 261. We gave up eight sacks for 55 yards. That is enough sacks for a season. We went for fourth down on our own 31 and that will cure you from dong that. We lost two yards and they scored quickly and they had 17 points off of turnovers."

"Geoff Collins did a tremendous job there recruiting. They have really good players. (Jeff) Sims did such a great job at quarterback against us last year. Brent Key has stepped in for Geoff. I hated to see Geoff let go so early, he took over for an option team and I thought he did a really good job rebuilding it and getting great players and having a chance, like I said in our game, he totally dominated our game."

"Brent Key stepped in and everything that I have heard about Brent is really really good. All of the people that I respect in the business feel like he is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country and he has done a really good job with his team. They beat Duke, who we have seen is a really good football team and they also beat Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh and that is two of the best teams that we have played so they are going to play hard. They are still in contention for a bowl bid, so they are going to come here and give us the best shot they've got and it will be a really good challenge for our program this week"

Georgia Tech opened as a three-touchdown underdog on Saturday against the Tar Heels. The game is slated for a 5:30 kickoff and the game will be on ESPN2.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech vs Georgia game time announced

ACC Basketball: Three ACC Teams in latest AP Top 25

Zach Pyron is out for the remainder of Georgia Tech's season

Georgia Tech Football: Three biggest takeaways from loss to Miami

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball defeats Kennesaw State 65-39, begins season 2-0

Georgia Tech opens as a massive underdog to North Carolina

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Miami loss

Watch: Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum speaks after loss to Miami

Watch: Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley after the loss to Miami

Watch: Everything from Brent Key after the loss to Miami