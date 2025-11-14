Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Boston College
After their final bye week of the season, Georgia Tech is set to begin its biggest three game stretch in a decade tomorrow afternoon against Boston College. Despite the loss to NC State and all of the ACC chaos that has ensued, the Yellow Jackets control their own destiny to get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship. Before the big matchup against Pittsburgh and the rivalry game vs Georgia, they have to take care of business against the Eagles, the only team in the ACC without a conference win.
Boston College has not gotten a win against an FBS team this season and their lone victory came in week one. They have since lost nine straight games, with six of those coming by double digits. However, they have not quit on the season and played SMU tough in the first half before things got away from them last week. Not only that, they only trailed Notre Dame 12-7 in the third quarter a couple of weeks ago. Despite their poor record, Georgia Tech is not in a position to be taking any team lightly and they have to handle business tomorrow to set themselves up with an opoortunity to make the CFP.
Georgia Tech Offense vs Boston College Defense
This is certainly a mismatch on paper. Georgia Tech has one of the best offenses in the country, led by Heisman candidate Haynes King, and the Eagles have one of the worst defenses in the country.
Despite what the college football playoff committee wants you to believe, Georgia Tech was not dominated on both sides of the ball against NC State, as their offense was quite good. King had over 500 total yards of offense in the game, but the only thing you could say about their last performance was that they settled for field goals far too many times in scoring opportunities instead of scoring touchdowns.
While Boston College does not have NC State's offensive talent, Georgia Tech cannot afford to settle for field goals and beat themselves. Their offense has a huge advantage in the game, but they can't beat themselves.
The Yellow Jackets currently rank 19th in points per game, 13 in rushing yards per game, 31st in passing yards per game, and 9th in total yards per game. Boston College ranks 126th in PPG allowed, 98th in rushing yards allowed per game, 119th in passing yards allowed per game, and 124th in total yards allowed per game. If they don't beat themselves with penalties, turnovers, and self-inflicted mistakes, the Yellow Jackets should be able to put up a big number on Boston College.
Georgia Tech's Defense vs Boston College's Offense
This is the side of the ball that is going to be most interesting to watch. Last time out for Georgia Tech, they had one of the worst defensive performances of the Brent Key era.
The good news is that the Yellow Jackets are going to be as healthy as they have been this season. In the secondary, they are going to get two starters back, cornerbacks Ahmari Harvey and Jy Gilmore, as well as Savion Riley, who has not played since the Colorado game. On the defensive line, Matthew Alexander is back, which should help the run defense.
The Eagles offense is not elite, but their passing game is good enough to get some yards on Georgia Tech if they don't play well. Head coach Bill O'Brien said that Dylan Lonergan is going to be the starting quarterback this weekend, as the Eagles have been going back and forth between him and Grayson James.
The Eagles' offense ranks 97th in PPG, 128th in rushing yards per game, 26th in passing yards per game, and 81st in total yards per game. Georgia Tech's defense ranks 59th in points allowed per game, 96th in rushing yards allowed per game, 85th in passing yards allowed per game, and 96th in total yards allowed per game.
The key to this game are going to be getting pressure on Lonergan and forcing him into mistakes. He and James have combined for 10 interceptions this season.
Final Score
While I don't think Georgia Tech's defense is a high-level unit by any means, I think that getting these players back in the secondary is going to be a huge help and not allow Boston College to have so many easy throws and disrupt their rhythm. As long as the offense does not turn it over, settle for field goals or commit penalties, they could score 40 in this game. I think Georgia Tech is the far better team and will walk away with a win tomorrow afternoon.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 38, Boston College 20