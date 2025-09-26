Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest
No. 16 Georgia Tech has another challenge ahead of it on Saturday against Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 45-24 victory over Gardner Webb, where they saw their best first quarter of the season, scoring 21 points and shutting out their opponent. It was the first time all year that the team played complementary football on both sides of the field.
Georgia Tech offense vs Wake Forest Defense
We all know how formidable the Yellow Jackets are rushing the football this season, and the ranks that they have them as a top unit in the country. They are also No. 18 in total offense, nearing 500 yards per game. They rank 31st in points per game and 14th in rushing yards per game. They’ve hit some lulls in games, and no bigger than against Temple in the second quarter, when they had nine total yards and went 0-3 on third down in the quarter. The Yellow Jackets want to start fast and make sure they keep their foot on the gas throughout the whole game.
Wake Forest is one of the better units in the country in points allowed, only surrendering 17.7 per game, which is a top 40 in the country. The Demon Deacons are also in the top 50 in passing yards allowed per game and total yards allowed per game.
A big topic of discussion this week was the explosive plays for the Yellow Jackets, what is considered an explosive play, and how Georgia Tech can hit on them more often.
“The way me and Pat are going through all the statistics throughout the previous game and the next game, we keep it the same across the board, where it's 20 yards for our overall. The biggest predictors in wins and losses in college football are explosives and preventing explosives. That is something we've done very well on both sides of the football, right? We've limited our explosives given up by a ton. I don't know the exact number,” said Key. “Our offense has been up there. That is something that we've done very well. We've got to continue to do that well. When you emphasize one thing, you're gonna give up a little bit in something else. It can't be a total sacrifice of the other or just to do one thing. So we've got to improve in the other areas, but we've also got to continue to do that well.”
Star quarterback Haynes King chimed in on this as well.
“Oh, for sure. It's extremely important, you know, moving the sticks. And then now, you know, we hit an explosive. We can change the tempo, whether it's going really, really fast or huddling and trying to get them in a bad situation, misaligned, and stuff like that. So it's very important in what we do,” said King.
The key to success for the Yellow Jackets in this game against Wake Forest is hitting the explosives early and often and making big plays down the field. If they establish the run early, it will lead to big opportunities down the field for their playmakers. They need a fast start against the Demon Deacons.
"How about a fast start in the second quarter? How about a fast start in the second half? “How about every play we fast start? In any game, you've got to maintain your energy, and you know, it's the focus. You know, energy can be twisted two different ways,” said Key. “I mean, I don't want a bunch of cheerleaders running up and down the sideline wearing football helmets. I want those with pom-poms on the side, cheering them on. I don't need fake energy. I need real energy that comes from the focus and the discipline they have to be able to compete for three and a half hours in a football game.”
Georgia Tech defense vs Wake Forest Offense
Wake Forest's offense, statistically, is very mediocre at best. They aren’t eye-popping numbers. Their highest-ranked category is passing yards per game, ranked 54th in the country. The tape tells a different story for them, especially with Demond Claiborne and Christopher Barnes, and how many explosives they can create. Claiborne has rushed for 247 yards and nine touchdowns this season and is carving up defenses at a rate of 9.9 yards per carry.
Georgia Tech has struggled against the run this season as a part of its Achilles heel. The Yellow Jackets were a top 40 unit last year against the run, compared to ranked No. 85 in rushing yards allowed per game. It is an area to watch in this game. Coach Key talked about how dangerous Claiborne is:
“That running back can take the distance from anywhere. If you don't play responsibility with what you do, if you don't set your edges, have contained elements in the defense and be able to anchor down and not get widened out of there, I mean, he's gonna, he'll bounce it and very similar to Malachi's run last week, that he ended up, I think Malachi had, and I think Jamal both had one, where they ended up bouncing and cutting it back against the grain. That's how teams over-pursue,” said Key.
The other is Barnes, who has lightning-quick speed and can get to the edge fast and make big plays. They will have to try to neutralize him to some degree and make it tough for him to get going if they want to emerge victorious.
“You know, they'll set him up to take the top off the defense, you know, getting a lot of condensed sets, you know, to run tempo fastball plays, to run regular tempo plays, condense everybody in to spit the ball out on the perimeter. Whether it be a read-toss play or a fast motion jet sweep. They've also had 16 days off,” said Key. “So everything we watch on tape, right? I mean, that's what you do in bye weeks. You check your tendencies, you try to break tendencies. He's been a jet sweep guy going. I mean, don't be surprised you see him, the receiver going to jet sweep and throw the deep shot to somebody else, and just things like that. They've got good skill talent on that offensive side that's scary when you look at it. I mean, he might have run 10.27, whether it’s returning kicks, right?”
A thing that is working for Georgia Tech, despite struggling to defend the run, is that they are a sound defense and don’t give up a lot of points. The Yellow Jackets give up just 19.3 points per game, which ranks 47th in the country. They do a good job of clamping down when they need it the most and getting stops.
So the key for Georgia Tech is getting after quarterback Robby Ashford, forcing turnovers, neutralizing Barnes and Claiborne, and they should be able to come out on top.
Prediction
I don’t think this is a game where Georgia Tech can get out to a slow start, or it could spell trouble early in this game, especially with Wake Forest's ability to hit big plays down the field. They must take care of the football, run the ball with their elite running game to bleed the clock, and hit their own explosives down the field. When the Yellow Jackets are rolling, they are a tough offense to stop. If they do this, then they should pick up their second ACC win of the season and move to 5-0.