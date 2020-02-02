Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/2/20
Matthew McGavic
Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from February 1st, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:
Visits:
Class of 2021 OLB Martez Thrower
- Wilcox County HS - Rochelle, GA
- 6'1", 198lbs
Class of 2021 OLB Chaz Chambliss
- Carrollton HS - Carrollton, GA
- 6'3", 243lbs
Class of 2021 P Kolby Morgan
Class of 2021 P/K Connor Weselman
Class of 2021 P Noah Jones
New Offers
Class of 2022 WR Kojo Antwi
- Lambert HS - Suwanee, GA
- 6'1", 185lbs
Class of 2023 S Caleb Downs
- Mill Creek HS - Hoschton, GA
- 5'11", 170lbs
Class of 2021 S Benjamin Perry
- Mount Carmel HS - Chicago, IL
- 6'3", 186lbs
