Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/2/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from February 1st, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:

Visits:

Class of 2021 OLB Martez Thrower

- Wilcox County HS - Rochelle, GA

- 6'1", 198lbs

Class of 2021 OLB Chaz Chambliss

- Carrollton HS - Carrollton, GA

- 6'3", 243lbs

Class of 2021 P Kolby Morgan

Class of 2021 P/K Connor Weselman

Class of 2021 P Noah Jones

New Offers

Class of 2022 WR Kojo Antwi

- Lambert HS - Suwanee, GA

- 6'1", 185lbs

Class of 2023 S Caleb Downs

- Mill Creek HS - Hoschton, GA

- 5'11", 170lbs

Class of 2021 S Benjamin Perry

- Mount Carmel HS - Chicago, IL

- 6'3", 186lbs

