Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/2/20

Matthew McGavic

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from February 1st, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:

Visits:

Class of 2021 OLB Martez Thrower

- Wilcox County HS - Rochelle, GA

- 6'1", 198lbs

Class of 2021 OLB Chaz Chambliss

- Carrollton HS - Carrollton, GA

- 6'3", 243lbs

Class of 2021 P Kolby Morgan

Class of 2021 P/K Connor Weselman

Class of 2021 P Noah Jones

New Offers

Class of 2022 WR Kojo Antwi

- Lambert HS - Suwanee, GA

- 6'1", 185lbs

Class of 2023 S Caleb Downs

- Mill Creek HS - Hoschton, GA

- 5'11", 170lbs

Class of 2021 S Benjamin Perry

- Mount Carmel HS - Chicago, IL

- 6'3", 186lbs

Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Fighting Irish | Game 22

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 22 vs. Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Devoe is "Doubtful/Questionable" Vs. VT

The sophomore shooting guard from Orlando, FL has missed the last three games due to a sore left foot.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 80-72 Loss To Notre Dame

Georgia Tech basketball dropped to 10-12 on the season and have now lost 7 in a row on the road against Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Opportunities Slip Away From Georgia Tech In South Bend

Georgia Tech once again meets defeat in South Bend, as the Yellow Jackets have now dropped 7 in a row on the road vs. Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/1/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 31st, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Calvin Johnson & Eddie Lee Ivery Set for Hall of Fame Inductions

Georgia Tech football legends to be inducted to Atlanta, Georgia Sports Halls of Fame in February

Georgia Tech PR

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Georgia Tech is looking to even the season series against Notre Dame with a trip up to South Bend. Here's how they stack up against the Fighting Irish.

Matthew McGavic

The Evolution of Jordan Usher

Thanks in part to his own personal efforts and those from the coaching staff, junior forward Jordan Usher is moving from a being a well of untapped energy to a well-rounded basketball player.

Matthew McGavic

Depth & Rotation Will Be Key Down The Stretch

The increased production of Georgia Tech's bench players and the utilization of the player rotations by Josh Pastner will be pivotal to a late season run at the NCAA Tournament.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/31/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 30th, 2020.

Matthew McGavic