Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/3/20

Matthew McGavic

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from February 2nd, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:

Commits:

Class of 2020 K Jude Kelley (Preferred Walk On)

Visits:

Class of 2021 K Tommy Day

Class of 2021 DE Kai Buffalo

Class of 2021 S/OLB Micaiah Bivines

Offers:

Class of 2022 QB Ty Simpson

Football

Harrison Butker Becomes Second GT Alum To Score In Super Bowl

Georgia Tech's all-time leading scorer is the first former Yellow Jacket to score in the big game since Super Bowl XLVIII.

Matthew McGavic

Harrison Butker Super Bowl LIV Prop Bets

Here are all the ways to bet on former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket kicker Harrison Butker in the Super Bowl.

Matthew McGavic

What To To Watch For Vs. Virginia Tech

The Battle of the Techs has been one-sided as of late, with the Hokies having won the last 6 matchups. Can the Yellow Jackets break this streak and resume winning ways?

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/2/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from February 1st, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Fighting Irish | Game 22

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 22 vs. Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Devoe is "Doubtful/Questionable" Vs. VT

The sophomore shooting guard from Orlando, FL has missed the last three games due to a sore left foot.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 80-72 Loss To Notre Dame

Georgia Tech basketball dropped to 10-12 on the season and have now lost 7 in a row on the road against Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Opportunities Slip Away From Georgia Tech In South Bend

Georgia Tech once again meets defeat in South Bend, as the Yellow Jackets have now dropped 7 in a row on the road vs. Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/1/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 31st, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Calvin Johnson & Eddie Lee Ivery Set for Hall of Fame Inductions

Georgia Tech football legends to be inducted to Atlanta, Georgia Sports Halls of Fame in February

Georgia Tech PR