Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/3/20
Matthew McGavic
Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from February 2nd, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:
Commits:
Class of 2020 K Jude Kelley (Preferred Walk On)
Visits:
Class of 2021 K Tommy Day
Class of 2021 DE Kai Buffalo
Class of 2021 S/OLB Micaiah Bivines
Offers:
Class of 2022 QB Ty Simpson
