Georgia Tech Announces Ticket Deal For NC State Game
Matthew McGavic
Ahead of Georgia Tech's primetime matchup against the North Carolina State Wolfpack this Thursday night, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office has announced the Midtown Block Party, which includes a special deal for the game.
A normally $45 value, for the low price of $15 you will receive:
- A ticket to the game against NC State at Bobby Dodd Stadium
- Access to the 404 Tailgate located right next to the stadium (lasting from 5pm to 7:30)
- A $5 food & drink voucher
Preview: What To Watch For Vs. NC State
Georgia Tech and NC State are set to do battle this Thursday at 8:00pm at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM.
