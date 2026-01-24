New Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes Named One Of The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Additions

One of the biggest splashes made in the transfer portal this offseason was when Michigan running back Justice Haynes announced that he was heading back home to the state of Georgia to play for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets got one of the nation's top running backs to come to an offense that prides itself on physicality and running the football under head coach Brent Key. Not only that, but he is going to share a backfield that has Malachi Hosley, who averaged over seven yards per carry last season.

It is not a surprise that Georgia Tech is getting a lot of love for coming to Atlanta to play for Key and On3 Sports Pete Nakos named Haynes one of the most impactful portal additions:

"With Georgia Tech losing starting quarterback Haynes King, head coach Brent Key knew he wanted to double down on the run game. The Yellow Jackets return running back Malachi Hosley, and they’ve now added one of the top backs in the nation. Michigan running back transfer Justice Haynes entered the portal earlier this month and committed to Georgia Tech, giving Key’s offense another layer to pair with Hosley. The former Alabama transfer rushed for 857 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, in just seven games."

Big Season Ahead?

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down Haynes and how he fits with the Yellow Jackets:

“Haynes had a productive season for the Wolverines, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Haynes started the season with five consecutive games of 100 yards rushing. He was known for his explosiveness and big home run ability in 2025. Haynes had his best game against Michigan State, where he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into the portal, Haynes is a four-star prospect, the No.3 running back, with a 93.68 rating.

When you look at his numbers even deeper, he played at a high level per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Haynes finished with an 81.0 offensive grade and an 83.5 rushing grade. Haynes had 18 runs of over 10+ yards this season and 456 yards after contact.

Make no mistake about it, this would be an elite get for the Yellow Jackets, and the pairing of Haynes with Malachi Hosley would be lethal. Both have explosive ability and would make opposing defenses load the box to slow each of them down. Despite it being a tough off-season, Georgia Tech could easily make up for it with this acquisition.”

Georgia Tech has built its identity on running the football under Brent Key and now the Yellow Jackets should have one of the top running back duos in the ACC and the country with him and Malachi Hosley. I would expect Georgia Tech to have one of the top ground games in the country next season and as long as Haynes is healthy, he has the potential to be a first-team All-ACC player."

Expect Haynes to get plenty of opportunities and be one of the best running backs in the country once again.

