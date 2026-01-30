One Overlooked Reason Why The Georgia Tech Offense Could Improve In 2026

Georgia Tech had a good team in 2025 that played at a high level throughout the season and made a number of big plays in big games. As we look to 2026, there is an area that may be getting overlooked when we talk about the offense improving. We mention the running back room, playmakers on the outside, and even a transfer quarterback, but there is one spot we are overlooking. Let’s take a look at that area in depth.

Why The Offensive Line Could Improve Georgia Tech Offense

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Malachi Carney (72) celebrates after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With some of the losses on the offensive line, like Keylan Rutledge, who has been a multi-All-ACC selection and an All-American, Harrison Moore (Florida), Tana Alo-Tupuola (Arizona State), Pyeton Joseph (Oklahoma), and Benjamin Galloway (Florida Atlantic), the Yellow Jackets sat in a tough spot.

However, they didn’t rest on their laurels and added three players from the portal to bolster the roster in Markell Samuel, Favour Edwin, and Joseph Ionata. Joseph should be able to come in and compete for a starting role. The worse case scenario for Edwin and Ionata is that they provide depth at the tackle position for the Yellow Jackets in the case of a worst-case scenario.

Malachi Carney had a productive season for the Yellow Jackets and continued to play at a high level throughout the season. A big question for Georgia Tech is who would be the starting right tackle heading into the 2025 season. Carney came over from South Alabama and continued to thrive in the spring and fall camp before he earned the job. He didn’t just start, but he was one of the best players on the offensive line outside of All-American Keylan Rutledge. Carney was named an All-ACC honorable mention last season and will play his final season on the Flats in the fall.

Ethan MacKenny has continued to develop in the Georgia Tech system and finally was able to man the left tackle position a season ago. He played early as a freshman and then sparingly as a sophomore but was finally able to put it together. Head coach Brent Key talked about his progression as a player this past season.

“I think he started seven, eight games as a true freshman at left tackle. I knew then he had a really, really bright future, and then last year he got banged up and you know missed some time early. Now the mental things start to happen, you know you start to weigh on you. He worked hard to work through those things, and fortunately, we're able to redshirt him last year, so now he's really playing in his second full year and really third year overall as a sophomore at left tackle. He’s been playing really good football. Been super consistent all year. Run and pass have just been a rock there for us. The mentality he comes out with every day. He's matured so much. Love Ethan. Love what he's about. Love his family. He's going to continue to have a bright future because he's going to continue to improve a lot.”

Georgia Tech has former five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty, who is looking to compete for a role in 2026. He largely played special teams for the Yellow Jackets. Petty is uber talented and is 6’6, and if he continues to grow, he could be league-bound with the right development.

Jameson Riggs got a decent amount of playing time in the rotation last season. He is another who could compete and get a role. Andrew Rosinski transferred last portal cycle and could be a guy who competes for the starting right guard role. Jordan Floyd is another who has patiently waited his turn to try to carve out a role.

Jacob Benjamin and Will Reed are veterans who have played on the collegiate level. Then you have the young guys in Xavier Canales, Jimmy Bryson, and Kevin Peay Jr., who all redshirted this past season.

There will be opportunities at left guard, center, and right guard for the offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets. Competition breeds excellence, and it will be a way for the Yellow Jackets to sift through who deserves to play.

Now, why do I bring all of this up? Despite some of the questions of who will start for the Yellow Jackets on the interior of the offensive line, I think they have the best accumulation of talent they have had in years on the offensive line. With the veterans, young guys, and incoming freshmen, they should be able to have another stellar and dominant year. If the offensive line is good, then the running game is good and elite. If that running game is elite, it opens up the play action for big plays down the field. It all starts and stops with the offensive line. Some will panic when they see that the Yellow Jackets lost four players on the offensive line, but with the players returning and the talent at the position, the offensive line should be better than the 2025 edition.

