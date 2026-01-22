Projecting Georgia Tech's Offensive Depth Chart For The 2026 Season

Georgia Tech has lost a lot this offseason and has done a lot to replace the team in the transfer portal with an aggressive approach. Head coach Brent Key has made a number of calculated moves to help improve the team. Will it pay dividends and get the Yellow Jackets back in contention in 2026?

Let's take a look at a projected offensive depth chart after the portal with some elite pickups on the offensive side of the ball. Who will be the starters next fall?

Quarterback:

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starter: Alberto Mendoza

Reserves: Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, Cole Bergeron

There were a lot of questions about who the Yellow Jackets would bring in or if they would bring in a quarterback at all. However, the Yellow Jackets waited until after the national championship to bring in a quarterback. It was a big pickup for Georgia Tech, landing Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza gives stability to the Yellow Jackets and is a player with at least some experience. It will likely be a quarterback to see who emerges as the top quarterback of this group. It will be an intriguing storyline to follow throughout the offseason for the Yellow Jackets.

Running Back:

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starter: Justice Haynes/Malachi Hosley

Reserves: Trelain Maddox, J.P Powell, Shane Marshall, Chad Alexander

An elite pickup for the Yellow Jackets was Justice Haynes, who is one of the best players at his position in the country. Haynes has home-run ability and instantly makes the Yellow Jackets one of the best running back rooms in the country. Haynes should be expected to be the starter for Georgia Tech, but Malachi Hosley will get a lot of playing time for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is not a team that is predicated on just one back, so expect them to spread the love in the backfield and be one of the best in 2026.



Wide Receiver:

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Starter: Jaylen Mbakwe, Jordan Allen, Isaiah Fuhrmann

Reserves: Jaiven Plummer, Cal Faulkner, Chris Elko, Debron Gatling, Joseph Moseley, Evan Haynes

This is an interesting room when you look at it in its totality. For one, they are very explosive with guys like Jaylen Mbakwe, Jordan Allen, and Isaiah Fuhrmann. Allen was the only wide receiver from last season who will return. Mbakwe's two-way potential is scintillating, and something the Yellow Jackets have never had before. Fuhrmann is a bigger, physical wide receiver, but one who is explosive for his stature. All are dynamic in their own way and will be major players for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

Tight End:

Starter: Chris Corbo

Reserves: Spencer Mermans, Gavin Harris

Georgia Tech lost a plethora of tight ends to graduation/transfer portal. However, they replenished the room by getting a number of Ivy League tight ends. Ivy League tight ends are usually excellent blockers and ones that are extremely well-rounded. Chris Corbo looks the best fit to be the starter for the Yellow Jackets with his ability to catch the ball and be a red zone threat. Spencer Mermans is a blocking tight end and is especially good at run blocking and pass blocking. Gavin Harris is a nice blend of both pass-catching and blocking. You could see a number of packages of him and Corbo, especially when they are throwing the football. Tight end may be one of the better units for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.



Offensive Line:

Sep 16, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive linemen Ethan Mackenny (78) lines up prior to the snap against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Starters: Ethan MacKenny, Josh Petty, Joseph Ionata, Jameson Riggs, Malachi Carney

Reserves: Andrew Rosinski, Jacob Benjamin, Jimmy Bryson, Markell Samuel, Favour Edwin, Xavier Canales, Jordan Floyd

The offensive line will be so intriguing to watch with a number of spots up for grabs and available after departures. Can the former five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty lock down a spot for the Yellow Jackets? Jameson Riggs' development has been a storyline throughout his career. This is the best opportunity for him to land a starting role. Who will be the starter for the Yellow Jackets at the center position? Former Alabama center Joseph Ionata looks the best fit to lock in that role. Malachi Carney and Ethan MacKenny are the only shoe-ins on the offensive line heading into the spring. The starters may be different than projected.

More Georgia Tech Football News:

•Bleav in Georgia Tech: Alberto Mendoza is Officially A Yellow Jacket

•How Does Alberto Mendoza Fit Into The Georgia Tech QB Room?

•Is Alberto Mendoza The Favorite To Be The Georgia Tech Starting Quarterback?

•Georgia Tech Snubbed From Way Too Early Top 25 Lists From Major Media Outlets