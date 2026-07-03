One thing you need to know about each of Georgia Tech's non-conference opponents in 2026

Georgia Tech is going to be playing 11 Power Four opponents during the 2026 season. While they were one of the teams that did not get picked to play nine ACC conference games, they are going to be playing two SEC games and opening the year against the Big 12.

The Yellow Jackets play a tough schedule year in and year out and with two months to go until the season officially kicks off, here is one thing you should know about each of Georgia Tech's 2026 non-conference opponents.

Colorado- Lots of change and lost momentum

Ok, that is more than one thing, but the momentum and attitude around Colorado has shifted considerably over the past couple of offseasons.

Deion Sanders came to Boulder with a lot of hype and aside from a 9-4 season in 2024, a year in which Travis Hunter won the Heisman and they contended for a spot in the Big 12 title game, it has been very mediocre. Colorado has gone 4-8, 9-4, and 3-9 in Sander's three seasons and are projected to be one of the worst teams in the Big 12 this season.

On top of that, they are replacing two coordinators, a quarterback, two stud receivers, a future first round offensive lineman, and have 40+ transfers incoming this season.

The Buffaloes can always swing things in the other direction, but they are trending down.

Tennessee- New QB

The Volunteers have an elite SEC running back, a talented receiver group, an experienced offensive line, an elite linebacker room, and what they hope is a big upgrade at defensive coordinator.

But they are going to have a first-time starting quarterback, and it will most likely be either second-year QB George MacIntyre or true freshman Faizon Brandon. Both have high ceilings and are playing in a very QB-friendly system, but this is going to be the first road start and first start against a power four opponent for either of them.

Tennessee is the more talented team, but how will either one of these QB's look this early in the season.

Mercer- One of the FCS's best programs

The Bears are one of the best programs at the FCS level, even if they are not a national championship contender. They have made the FCS playoffs three-straight seasons and are going to be very motivated to play against an in-state school.

The Bears are going to be under new leadership this season, but I would expect them to still be a playoff team at the FCS level.

Georgia- 10 year winning streak

It is a stat that every Georgia Tech fan is aware of. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, but they have been closing the gap on the scoreboard over the past three seasons.

Georgia is going to be among the top teams in the country and a preseason top five team in all likelihood, but Brent Key has shown no fear in taking this challenge head on and it feels like he is close to breaking through and ending the long losing streak in the rivalry.