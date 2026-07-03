The month that will present the most challenges on Georgia Tech's schedule

Exactly two months from today, Georgia Tech is going to open its 2026 season at home against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The dog days of summer are nearly gone and college football season is going to storm in. The Yellow Jackets will be once again opening their season with a very interesting game against Colorado, but it is far from the only intriguing spot on Georgia Tech's schedule.

Each month on the Yellow Jackets schedule is going to be very interesting to watch, with games against potential playoff contenders across September, October, and November, but which month in particular stands out amongst the rest?

Why November is going to be challenging

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a chance that three of the four opponents that Georgia Tech is going to face in November will be ranked. Who knows, perhaps Wake Forest will have another surprising season and be ranked somewhere in the CFP top 25.

The month of November is going to start with a home game against Louisville, who is one of the favorites to get to Charlotte and compete for an ACC championship this season. Jeff Brohm is one of the top coaches in the entire country and has had the Cardinals in contention for an ACC title every season since coming back to his alma mater.

This is going to be the third time that Brohm and Key have faced each other, with Brohm holding a 2-0 edge. The winner of this game could very well be in position to get to Charlotte and play for a conference title.

After hosting Louisville, Georgia Tech goes to Clemson. The Yellow Jackets ended their long losing streak to the Tigers last season, winning for the first time since 2014 against their conference rivals. Another streak that Brent Key and his program are going to try and end this season is the losing streak in Death Valley, as Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson there since 2008.

While the Tigers have not been the elite program they were from 2015-2020, they have the talent to contend for an ACC title and have a real homefield advantage. This game won't be easy for Georgia Tech.

After the road trip against the Tigers, Georgia Tech heads back home for their home finale against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have had some tough losses in the transfer portal this offseason, but they are a very well coached team and given that this game falls between two rivalry games for the Yellow Jackets, this could be a real trap game.

Of course to finish the season, Georgia Tech heads to Athens. The last time that these two teams played on Georgia's home turf, it was an eight overtime classic that went the Bulldogs way. Brent Key has had Georgia Tech in each of the last three games vs Georgia, but the losing streak stretches back to 2016.

Kirby Smart is going to have his team positioned once again to compete for an SEC title and playoff appearance, but that has not stopped Georgia Tech from competiing in this game over the past three years. Can they finally get over the hump and take down UGA?

While every month is important, Georgia Tech is going to be facing three very good teams and one very frisky team that will be looking for an upset opportunity towards the end of the season. Key and his program began last season 8-0, but faltered in November. This November slate is going to be equally challenging, and Georgia Tech has to show that they are ready to be a consistent program from September through November