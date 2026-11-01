Opening Odds See Georgia Tech As Large Home Underdog In Week 10 Matchup vs Louisville

After another beatdown in an ACC conference game, Georgia Tech is 2-6 and playing like the worst Power Four team in the country. There is nothing good to say about the way that the Yellow Jackets are playing and they have a tough final stretch of games to end the season. Technically, this program is still alive for a bowl game, but it would be a shocking turn of events if they actually got there.

Up next for Georgia Tech is a home game against Louisville. The Cardinals were one of the preseason favorites to reach the ACC Championship game, but back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and NC State put a huge dent in those aspirations. They are not totally out of it yet and will need to take down Brent Key's team next Saturday to stay alive.

Speaking of the game next Saturday, Louisville has opened as a 13.5-point under against the Cardinals at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 58.5.

Bad matchup for Georgia Tech

Oct 31, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville enters this game 5-3 and has one of the best offenses in the ACC, which already makes this a tough matchup. Georgia Tech has one of the worst defenses in the country, especially against the run, and that is what the Cardinals are elite at. Running back Isaac Brown is coming off a strong performance against Stanford and could have a field day against the Yellow Jackets' run defense, which gave up nearly 300 yards on the ground to Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

These two programs have not met since 2024 and Brent Key is currently 0-2 against Louisville. He lost the 2023 season opener to Louisville after blowing a big lead and then lost on the road to Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals during the 2024 season. This is arguably the biggest mismatch between the two teams in all three meetings and while Brohm has not been upset proof during his time at Louisville, this would be a pretty shocking result if Georgia Tech is able to pull this off next Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets have liked to play the underdog role under Brent Key and they are going to be an underdog in their remaining four games of the season, starting next Saturday against Louisville.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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