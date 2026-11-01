Postgame Quotes That Matter From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Loss to Pittsburgh

Another week, another double-digit loss for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets were on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday night and had a mostly lifeless performance against the Panthers. The offense cobbled together some yardage in the fourth quarter to make the game look slightly better from a box score perspective, but this game was never close, and now the Yellow Jackets head into the final month of the season with a 2-6 record and will be large underdogs in each remaining game this season.

After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked with the media about his team's performance:

1. On how to fix the team's performance issues

There was nothing good to say about the way that Georgia Tech played against Pittsburgh. The offense averaged 3.1 yards per play, the defense gave up nearly 300 yards rushing, and Georgia Tech had to play two quarterbacks. After the game, Key did not get too into how he is going to go about fixing the issues in the program:

"You know, there's a correction has to be made based on something and uh it's made and it I don't want to say right now how it would be fixed. I got a lot of things running through my head right now. Appreciate the question and I know people want to know."

2. On not getting lined up on defense consistently enough

Georgia Tech has loads of problems on the defensive side of the ball, but one thing that is consistent is that this team never seems to be lined up and in the right position to make plays. Key was asked about what is leading to these issues after the game:

"Um, that's something that has been addressed, and something will continue to be addressed tomorrow. There weren't times when they were put out where they end up getting in position, but you know, when you're standing there not your cleats aren't set anchor down the defensive line. You can't get any knockback. So then I look and see how much that led to other things. But yeah, you're right. End of the day, get down, get a call, and get set play."

3. Noah Carter kicked off the team

Earlier in the day, On3 Sports reporter Kelly Quinlan broke the news that defensive end Noah Carter had been dismissed from the Yellow Jackets team. After the game, Key was asked about Carter's dismissal, but he declined to say much about it:

"Just like any any disciplinary action that's going to stay in the house. Wish him the best of luck everything he does. Yeah, anytime you have to do something like that, it's not something we like to do."

4. On winning games, but also looking big picture for the program over the next month

Barring a run of surprising wins, Georgia Tech is not going to be going to a bowl game this season for the first time under Key. The Yellow Jackets are going to be large underdogs in every game the rest of the way and while Key is going to be trying to win each of those games, he also has to be looking forward in terms of how he wants to get this program back on track:

"You know, you're looking at roster, you're looking at staffing, you're looking at, uh, recruiting, transfers, and how all those things. From a structural, you know, nuts-and-bolts people's type, and it's done in a lot of ways, which is always a constant thing to look into the program and plan ahead."