Peach State CB JQ Hardaway Anxious to Visit Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

2022 Columbus (GA) Hardaway cornerback JQ Hardaway was excited when Georgia Tech's coach Nathan Burton extended him an offer earlier this month. 

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder said he's followed the home-state Yellow Jackets since he was a kid and has been a fan. 

"Georgia Tech is actually the closest college to me, so growing up I definitely watched them," said Hardaway. 

With the appeal of press-man coverage, a defense that Georgia Tech likes to run a lot, Hardaway's ability to prevent receivers from getting into their routes would be beneficial for Tech.

"After talking to coach (Burton), I feel I would make a perfect fit in the defense as playing cornerback," added Hardaway.

Once the recruiting dead period is over, the Peach State defensive back said he is anxious to get to Atlanta and visit with the Jackets.

"If it wasn't for coronavirus, I would have been there the day they offered me," Hardaway said. "Soon as visits are available, I will be there."  

Hardaway picked up his first offer from the Tennessee Vols last summer. With relatively new offers from Pittsburgh and Kentucky, Hardaway picked up additional opportunities at Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Indiana in April. 

"I was definitely shocked. But also blessed and thankful," Hardaway said of his most recent Power 5 offers.  

