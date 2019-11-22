Jackets Maven
What The Players Had To Say After Georgia Tech's 28-26 Win Over NC State

Matthew McGavic

Following Georgia Tech's 28-26 win over North Carolina State, wide receiver Malachi Carter, safety Christian Campbell, running back Jordan Mason, quarterback James Graham and linebacker David Curry all spoke with the media

Malachi Carter & Christian Campbell:

Jordan Mason & James Graham:

David Curry:

