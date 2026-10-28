Three Reasons Georgia Tech Will Defeat Pittsburgh, Three Reasons They Won't

After their loss to Boston College over the weekend, Georgia Tech is heading out on the road to Pittsburgh, and they will try to get their first road victory of the season.

When the two teams met last season, there were ACC Championship stakes, especially on the Georgia Tech side. The Yellow Jackets needed a victory, and they would have played for the conference championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, Pittsburgh leaped out to a 28-0 lead, and despite their best attempt at a comeback, the Panthers won the game.

The stakes are a little bit different this time around. Georgia Tech is 2-5 and hoping to get past their terrible loss to Boston College, while Pittsburgh is looking to snap a three-game losing streak and clinch bowl eligibility once again under Pat Narduzzi.

When looking at the matchup, here are three reasons Georgia Tech could win and three reasons why they won't.

Why Georgia Tech can win

1. Brent Key has been here before

Just when you think Georgia Tech is down and out, somehow they find a way to pull a surprising win.

Stanford, who is arguably worse than Boston College, defeated Georgia Tech and then after a bye week, the Yellow Jackets found a way to defeat Duke at home. The Blue Devils are a better team than this current version of Pittsburgh, but this game is on the road.

It would not be the first time that Key would have pulled an upset as the Yellow Jackets head coach.

2. Pittsburgh's offense

The cure for this Panthers offense might be facing this Georgia Tech defense, but since starting quarterback Mason Heintschel went down with an ACL injury, Pitt's offense has been far less explosive.

While one of the games was against Miami (who has arguably the nation's best defense), Pittsburgh was not able to do much against either North Carolina or Boston College. They have scored 17, 21, and 23 points in their last three games and they clearly miss Heintschel.

3. Pittsburgh's secondary

While some of the numbers are going to be skewed because of the game against Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney, and Miami, but the Panthers passing defense could be had.

While Georgia Tech's offense is nowhere near the level of the Hurricanes, Alberto Mendoza, Jordan Allen, and Dalen Penson can make plays down the field. They will have to if the Yellow Jackets want to win.

Three reasons Georgia Tech won't win

1. Have you seen Georgia Tech's defense?

Perhaps the Yellow Jackets will get some players back from their injury report, but even if they do, it is not like this unit has been playing well lately.

Boston College racked up 500 yards of total offense, including 399 yards on the ground. While Pittsburgh does not have the kind of mobile quarterback threat that BC did, they have talented backs that could produce big days.

2. Elite run defense

While their secondary might be gettable, Pittsburgh has one of the best rush defenses in the country.

The Panthers currently rank second in the ACC in rush defense, behind only Miami, and it seems like a stretch that Georgia Tech will be able to run the ball against them. The Yellow Jackets have not been able to run the ball consistently this season and it won't get much easier on Saturday.

3. Road woes

Georgia Tech has been a pretty bad team on the road this season. They have losses to Stanford and Virginia Tech and their defense has played even worse on the road than they have at home.

Pittsburgh on the other hand is 4-1 at home this season, with their only loss coming to North Carolina. The Tar Heels have a much better defense than Georgia Tech does and the Yellow Jackets are going to have to find a way to play well on the road this weekend.