Predicting Georgia Tech's Five Highest Rated Offensive Players in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is set to release next month and the highly anticipated sequel to last year's best selling game is going to be a talking point until the season starts.
In College Football 25, Georgia Tech was one of the funnest teams to play with (I know it sounds biased). Having a mobile quarterback in video games is always a huge bonus and Haynes King was one of the best in the game to beat opponents with. Combine that with a speedy and shifty running back (Jamal Haynes) and a vertical deep threat in Malik Rutherford, you have a very fun team.
A lot of the same pieces are back on Georgia Tech's offense this season and now they have one of the fastest receivers in the country with the addition of FIU transfer Eric Rivers. Georgia Tech's offense is good enough to drop 40 points on any defense on the game.
With that in mind, who should be the five highest rated players on offense for Georgia Tech in EA Sports College Football 25?
1. QB Haynes King
King should be one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the game. His dual threat ability is going to make him a favorite amongst non Georgia Tech fans that play the game and he has a cannon for an arm. After being one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the game last year, I full expect it to be the same.
2. RB Jamal Haynes
Haynes is one of the fastest running backs in the country and the leader of the Georgia Tech backfield. Haynes is also a dynamic receiving threat, which makes any video game offense harder stop. Getting Haynes in the open field and making defenders miss is going to be a fun experience for anyone in the game.
3. G Keylan Rutledge
Rugtledge was an All-ACC guard last season for one of the nation's top rushing attacks. Rutledge helped pave the way for one Haynes and King in the running game while helping one of the top offensive lines when it came to protecting quarterbacks. He should be one of the top offensive linemen in the game and helping the dynamic options on offense get loose.
4. WR Eric Rivers
Rivers is one of the most productive receivers in the country and his speed is going to be utilized in Buster Faulkner's offense. One of the most dangerous plays in the game last year was the jet touch pass to the wide receiver in motion and Rivers being able to run that is going to be a major problem for anyone that you are playing.
5. WR Malik Rutherford
Like Rivers, Rutherford possesses tons of speed and can beat any defensive back deep. If you can get him out in open space in the game, he is going to do what he does in real life and that is get into the end zone. There are not going to be many offenses with a faster receiver duo than Rivers and Rutherford.