Three Keys To Victory For Georgia Tech Against BYU On Saturday

Georgia Tech plays its final game of the 2025 season against BYU on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets are looking to come away with a big-time victory and clinch their first 10-win season since 2014. Let’s take a look at some keys to victory on Saturday.

1. Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Playing At A High Level

One final game for the Yellow Jackets quarterback who is looking to cement his Georgia Tech legacy. He is different from most players who would have sat out and not played in this game since it does not have any playoffs attached to it. That is not the case for Haynes King, who sees the bigger picture and talked about why he came back.

“I mean, throughout this year, we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this team. I'm not one to quit and just, you know, be selfish and go about my business. I always finish what I start. That's just kind of how I was raised. My mentality going into this game is just we're going to one, go out there and have fun, but two, try to go out there and execute and find ways to win. It's always more fun when you win,” said King.

When King is playing his best and at a high level, the Yellow Jackets are a tough team to beat and can match up with anybody in college football. When he is on, he is on, and there isn’t much a defense can do. A new play caller will be at the helm for King, but one he knows well and has worked with exclusively in Chris Weinke. Saturday may look a little bit different, but if King can get those QB runs he is accustomed to and hit on some plays down the field, then Georgia Tech should win. This team starts and stops with No.10. When King is playing elite, Georgia Tech is a threat to anybody.

2. Run defense has to play well

This is something we have mentioned throughout the past week as an area to watch, and with game day nearly here, we have to mention it again. Run defense is an area of weakness for the Yellow Jackets and has been a thorn in their side all season. Georgia Tech will have to make sure they tackle well and wraps up on Saturday. It will be imperative that they are gap sound and don’t hit the wrong gap and contain the quarterback. BYU will be without star running back LJ Martin, but that doesn’t make the job any easier. Georgia Tech has struggled with backup running backs all season and will have to be in tune with slowing down the running game if they want to have a chance. Cornerback Rodney Shelley talked about the BYU offense and slowing down their dual-threat quarterback, Bear Bachmeier.

“BYU is a great offense. I feel like they can establish the run, the pass, and add the quarterback running game as well. I think that's something you just have to pay attention to. You know, they'll try to open you up, throw the ball, throw the ball, maybe come back with a quarterback run. You never know,” said Shelley.

It is pretty simple for Georgia Tech. If they slow down the running game and can get after the passer, they should emerge with a victory.

3. Getting explosive plays in the run and pass game

When the Yellow Jackets were rolling this season and playing like one of the best teams in college football, they got explosive plays from the rushing attack and passing offense. Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley were a big part of that early on in the season, ripping off big runs. They did it so much so that a lot of the time, they were in the single digits when it came to their attempts per game. If Hosley and Haynes can rip off 20+ runs again on Saturday, it will make the offense more balanced and set up opportunities for the passing game. The passing game also needs to get back on track in this game against BYU. We know that King can deliver dimes down the field and set up big plays. We saw it all season with strikes to Isiah Canion, Malik Rutherford, and Eric Rivers. We need to see more of that on Saturday. With those explosive plays, it keeps the defense honest, where they have to put an extra safety back in the secondary. This will open opportunities for the run game with a lighter box and also the passing gam,e where the receivers can begin to get yards after the catch. If the Yellow Jackets can hit on explosives throughout the game, then it will be a long one for BYU. Georgia Tech is more than capable, and it will be a key part in them emerging with a victory.



