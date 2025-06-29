Predicting Georgia Tech's Sophomore Breakout Star
As we turn the page on the freshman and look forward to the 2025 season, it is time to look at who can become a sophomore star for the Yellow Jackets. There will be 20 sophomores on the roster this upcoming season, with several standout names who could break out like Bailey Stockton, Armontrae Bradford, Chris Elko, Zion Taylor, Jordan Boyd, Christian Pritchett, and Shymeik Jones. There can only be one, however. I did an honorable mention, and my selection as the next breakout star.
Honorable mention: Tah’j Butler
As a true freshman, Butler made an impact for the Yellow Jackets and filled in nicely when Kyle Efford was dealing with an injury and had to miss a few games. He finished with 25 tackles (17 solo) and showcased what he can bring to the field when he gets a chance to play. Georgia Tech will roll with Efford and EJ Lightsey as their starters this season, but that doesn’t mean Butler won’t be seeing the field a lot for the Yellow Jackets. Butler already possesses good instincts and is great at pursuing and reacting quickly to what he sees. He fills gaps well and is an excellent open-field tackler, especially in space. That will be valuable for Georgia Tech, especially with who they have on the schedule and for them getting off the field on third downs.
An area to watch this year for Butler is his ability to defend in the passing game. Georgia Tech linebackers struggled with defending in coverage against tight ends, slot receivers, and running backs, as evidenced by Oronde Gasden’s two-touchdown performance against the Yellow Jackets earlier in the season last year. If he can be better in this area, especially on third and longs and obvious passing situations, Butler can be put in the game to defend those tight ends and pass catchers to aid the defense. Overall, Butler has all the upside to make a difference this season and stake his name as the next linebacker in line to break out and become a star.
Sophomore Breakout Star: Isiah Canion
Now I know what you may be thinking. How likely is it that Isiah Canion will even see the field with so many veteran receivers on the team, including Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, and Malik Rutherford? I want you to remember that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is innovative and plays to his players' strengths, and that is how he designs plays. Coach Faulkner also often does a platoon swap with receivers, where he will rotate in another crop of wideouts to come in and play during different series and moments of the game. We saw a lot of this in 2024 with guys like Abdul Janneh, Chase Lane, Leo Blackburn, and Bailey Stockton all coming in to sub out starters. It will likely be the same ordeal in 2025, which will allow Canion to see the field more and display his talents. He’s been impressing the coaching staff that has talked highly of him back in the spring.
We haven’t even talked about how he can be a goal-line threat for the Yellow Jackets with his 6’4 and 210-pound frame. He can easily run routes over the middle and, with his huge catch radius, haul in catches over the middle in traffic with ease. You also have the fade ball as an option where you can throw the ball up to him in 1 on 1 situation, and Canion comes down with it. He’s also continued to improve his route running, which will be vital in tighter areas when you need to create space from defenders.
Here is a picture with him and Georgia Tech/NFL Legend Calvin Johnson
As you can see, Canion looks yoked and ready to go for the season that is rapidly approaching. Canion has all the tools to make it big on this stage and will be a name to watch in 2025.
Stat Prediction For 2025: 35 catches, 500 yards, and six touchdowns.