Comparing Georgia Tech's 2026 Transfer Portal Class to Their 2025 Portal Class

The talent acquisition part of the offseason has come and gone for Georgia Tech and the rest of the country. Unlike previous offseasons, there is only one transfer portal window and the roster that the Yellow Jackets have assembled is the on that they are going to have for the upcoming season.

While it is tough to make a full comparison until we see the newcomers step on the field, let's give a comparison between this year's class and last year's class.

2025 Portal class

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) runs with the ball in for a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In terms of rankings, Georgia Tech's past two portal classes are similar. This year's class ranks 29th in the country while last year's ranked 32nd.

There were a certain number of players who did not contribute to the Yellow Jackets last season or were injured. OT Andrew Rosinski, WR Evan Haynes, WR Debron Gatling, WR Rahkeem Smith, DB Savion Riley, and OT Will Reed are all back for the Yellow Jackets this upcoming season after not making contributions last season.

The headliner of the class was WR Eric Rivers and he did not disappoint. He finished the season with 46 catches for over 600 yards while averaging 14.3 yards per catch. Rivers replaced Eric Singleton Jr and was the top receiver for Haynes King. Malachi Hosley was the top running back for the team last season, totaling 697 yards on the ground. Hosley will now form one of the country's top RB duos with new transfer Justice Haynes.

Rivers former FIU teammate Dean Patterson was a solid contributor, totaling 150 yards on eight catches, and he was a great locker guy for the program.

Akelo Stone was a solid presence in the middle for Georgia Tech, alongside Jordan van den Berg. Jy Gilmore was arguably the top defensive transfer pickup in the portal for Georgia Tech and a great evaluation by the staff. Defensive linemen Matthew Alexander and Ronald Triplette did not produce at at a high level for the Yellow Jackets this past season.

Other players from this class who made an impact on Georgia Tech who are back for this upcoming season include DB Jon Mitchell, DB Kelvin Hill, LB Cayman Spaulding, LB Melvin Jordan, OT Malachi Carney, DE AJ Hoffler, DE Brayden Manley, and DB Daiquan White.

Incoming class

The incoming class is headlined by Michigan RB Justice Haynes and Indiana QB Alberto Mendoza.

Mendoza is the favorite to start at QB after backing up his brother for the national champions this past season, but he is going to have to earn it in a competition.

Haynes was one of the best runing backs in the country at Michigan this past season and if he is healthy, should be be an all-conference type of player.

Wide receiver was one of the biggest needs for the Yellow Jackets and they came away with Cal transfer Jaiven Plummer and Elon transfer Isaiah Fuhrman. Both will be expected compete for immediate playing time.

The tight end group got a complete makeover and I think it is one of the better groups on the team. Chris Corbo (Dartmouth), Gavin Harris (New Mexico State), and Spencer Mermans (Yale) should all e featured in this offense.

The offensive line got potential contributors with Joseph Ionata and Markell Samuel. The Yellow Jackets also landed Favour Edwin from Auburn, but he might be a depth player for now.

The defensive line looks different too and could be much improved.

Georgia Tech missed on some of their defensive line pick ups in the transfer portal last season and needed to hit on some this time around. While we will have to wait and see them on the field, the Yellow Jackets did their best to upgrade at the position.

Noah Carter (Alabama), Jordan Walker (Rutgers), and Taje McCoy (Oklahoma State) are going to be competing for playing time on the edge. Carter is a former top 100 recruit while Walker and McCoy bring power four experience to the Yellow Jackets.

On the interior, Vincent Carroll-Jackson (UConn), Tawfiq Thomas (Colorado), and Tim Griffin (Cincinnati) should be able to come in and play immediately. Thomas is one player in partcular that I have my eye on.

In the four games that he played this season for Colorado, Thomas (6'4 300 LBS) totaled 12 tackles. On PFF, Thomas finished with a very solid 81.4 overall grade, including a 74,7 grade in run defense and an 81.2 overall pass rushing grade. During the 2024 season, Thomas totaled 18 tackles and one sack. Per PFF, Thomas finished with a 55.5 overall grade in 233 snaps. He is originally a Louisville transfer.

In the secondary, South Florida transfer Jonas Duclona and Alabama transfer Jaylen Mbakwe could be plug and play starters. Mbakwe is one of the best athletes on the team already and could even play both ways.

I think the high-end talent in this portal class outweighs last year. Haynes, Mendoza, Carter, Mbakwe and Duclona could be all-conference players and make huge impacts on this team this season. Ionata could be an improvement at center for the o-line and the tight end position posesses a ton of intrigue. They have to prove it on the field, but this could be one of the more underrated portal classes nationally and an improvement year over year.

