Predicting Where Georgia Tech Will End Up Ranked In The New AP Poll
There was a lot of shakeup this past weekend for college football in week four, with a number of upsets and major results. This all has an impact on the Yellow Jackets and where they could end up ranked when the AP Poll comes out on Sunday.
Georgia Tech handled business at home against Temple, finishing with a 45-24 victory over the Owls. The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014. They have been one of the more complementary teams you will find in college football. They are good on both sides of the ball, and when one side is struggling, the other makes up for it, usually a sign of a good football team. The scary thing is this team hasn’t even reached its full potential yet, and believes it can play way better which is scary for opposing. Star quarterback Haynes King said it best in the postgame press conference.
“I mean, it was really just self-inflicted wounds. That was a big part of what we were trying to do: start fast at the beginning of the game and the second half. In the second half, we necessarily know how we started. I think we had three-and-out first, but we found a way to keep playing and scoring the ball,” said King. “It's not the standard of who we want to be and who we are going to be for the rest of the year. This is a great learning point. But we also need to learn, know, wins are really good as well. So we can't just be sitting here miserable and, oh, we should have had this and that. Let that linger on. Like, hey, we can learn from it, but we still have to move on and accept wins.”
What are some key results that will play a factor in the Yellow Jackets moving up?
No. 16 Utah lost at home against rival No. 17 Texas Tech despite losing the Red Raiders losing QB Behren Morton before the second half of the contest, and the Red Raiders still won 34-10 on the road. Texas Tech scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Utes. This is a result that will certainly have an impact on the Yellow Jackets. No. 15 Tennessee handled business against UAB, blowing out the Dragons 56-24. No. 19 Indiana steamrolled No. 9 Illinois in tune to a 63-10 victory at home, which was one of the biggest surprises of the day. All these games will play a factor in the rankings from this past week and should help Georgia Tech move up in the rankings.
So, where could they end up?
I think Georgia Tech has a strong case to be a top 15 team in the AP Poll this week. They’ve played at a high level and continued to control what they can, and they have dismantled inferior opponents. The defense has continued to play at a high level while the offense is scoring a bunch of points, playing with a lead often throughout games. Despite some of the struggles from the teams they beat, Georgia Tech has beaten Colorado, Clemson, Gardner Webb, and Temple. Their schedule will get tougher as the season progresses, but so far, they have handled business. My estimate is that Georgia Tech will hover around No. 13, No. 14, or No. 15. They’ve earned that position in the AP Poll and should be just on the outside with a viable chance to make the College Football Playoff after their great start to the 2025 season.