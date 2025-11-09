Predicting Where Georgia Tech Will Land In The Week 12 AP Poll
It was a choatic weekend in the ACC that saw some of the conference best teams fall. Unranked Wake Forest shocked No. 14 Virginia on the road in 1 16-9 upset win. The Cavaliers lost their starting quarterback Chandler Morris to a head injury. California defeated No. 15 Louisville on the road in a raucous environment. True freshman QB Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele put together another strong performance throwing for 323 yards and two touchdowns in the victory for California.
Usually, you see these kind of upset victories at home. California and Wake Forest had other plans and went on the road and handled business. Another big road win earlier this year was when Lousiville shocked undefeated Miami 24-21 on the road on a Friday night. The ACC has shown it has a great amount of parity and anybody can fall on any given Saturday. It doesn't matter your rank, whether you are at home or on the road, if you aren't on your A game then you will fall.
What Does It Mean For Georgia Tech?
Georgia Tech is back in control of its own destiny with three games left in the regular season. They are one of five teams with one loss in the ACC. Those teams are Virginia, Pittsburgh, SMU, Duke, and Georgia Tech. There is not much breathing room or margin of error. The Yellow Jackets currently have a tiebreaker over Duke, which they defeated 27-18 earlier in the year.
Georgia Tech has a chance to get a key tie breaking win over Pittsburgh when they host them. If the Panthers continue their ascension and can knock off Notre Dame at home next Saturday, the game could potentially host ESPN College Game Day if both the Yellow Jackets and Panthers handle business.
With that being said, head coach Brent Key put it best when saying what the team can improve moving forward.
“All right, you have to improve in everything. You have to continue to do what you're doing well, continue to do it well, play complementary football. If I could just roll it out there and say, hey, here's what we're gonna get better at, you'd probably be running football, stopping the run, creating turnovers, ball security, playing disciplined football, situational ball inside the five, third and short, fourth and shorts, third and longs. That's what we're focusing on: getting better.”
Where Will They Land?
Georgia Tech should be back where they were a few weeks ago which is back in the top 12. My bet is No. 11. They've been a top team all season and have handled their business. They have a top 10 offense in yards per game and a top 20 scoring offense. Before the game agaisnt NC State, Georgia Tech defense hadn't gave up 24 points in a game. They were also ranked No. 12 in red zone defense.
The Yellow Jackets have the firepower to stick with anybody in the conference and they can score on any team they face. They have a Heisman candidate in Haynes King who will continue to show the nation what he is made of and how invaluable he is to the Georgia Tech program.
