Georgia Tech vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Pop-Tarts Bowl
BYU finished the year ranked No. 12, but finds itself outside of the College Football Playoff picture. The Cougars will instead face No, 22 Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday as 4.5-point favorites. Both teams will enter the matchup looking to recover from losses.
BYU has only lost twice this year and were embarrassed by No. 5 Texas Tech on both occasions. The Cougars only totaled 14 points in those contests and lost by an average of 24.5 points. Their inability to compete with legitimate contenders led to their downfall. The favorites to have a more impressive track record than the Yellow Jackets, though.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Georgia Tech vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia Tech: +4.5 (-105)
- BYU: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Georgia Tech: +172
- BYU: -205
Total: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Georgia Tech vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 27
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Georgia Tech: 9-3
- BYU: 11-2
Georgia Tech vs. BYU Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: King is undoubtedly the engine that powers Georgia Tech’s offense. The Yellow Jackets quarterback has thrown for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns, but has been more impressive with his legs. He’s totaled 922 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground this year. King’s rushing totals have waned in recent weeks, but he has gone over 100 rushing yards in five games this season.
Army
Bear Bachmeier: BYU’s quarterback has also flashed plenty of dual-threat talent this season. The true freshman has been slightly more productive than King as a passer with 2,708 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air while also tallying 527 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He’s in for a test against Georgia Tech, as five of his six interceptions this year were thrown against ranked teams.
Georgia Tech vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
Georgia Tech’s rushing attack is just outside the top 20. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 203.0 yards per game on the ground and have more than twice as many rushing touchdowns (30) as they do passing touchdowns (14) this season.
BYU has excelled as a run-stopping team, though.The Cougars don’t necessarily have an elite front seven, but gave up the third least rushing yards in the Big 12 (1,587) during the regular season.
The Cougars won’t be up against their kryptonite and have gone 6-0 against the spread against teams not named Texas Tech since Week 11. They’re 9-4 against the spread this year for a reason.
PICK: BYU -4.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
