Recapping Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the NFL Draft: 2010

Ashley Barnett

As the rebuilding era continues to develop for Georgia Tech under head football coach Geoff Collins, it's been three since the Yellow Jackets last saw a player selected in the NFL Draft. Prior to Collins, long-term head coach Paul Johnson implemented the triple-option which resulted in several players getting drafted in the beginning of his tenure. 

This is the first part of our series, the 2010 class. We will continue tomorrow with 2011-2014. Followed by Monday, 2015-2017. Also, undrafted free agents are not included in this list.

2010

RB Jonathan Dwyer | 6th Round | Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonathan Dwyer spent his first four years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His best year came in 2012 when injuries depleted the Steelers' backfield mid-way through the season. Dwyer stepped up and had two consecutive 100-yard plus games. He finished the 2012 season with a career-high 623 rushing yards. In 2014, Dwyer was signed to one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. However, his NFL career would end following a domestic violence incident in September of 2014 that resulted in the Cardinals deactivating him from all team activities and placing him on the non-football injury list. 

S Morgan Burnett | 3rd Round | Green Bay Packers 

Morgan Burnett played eight seasons with Green Bay and won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers. Burnett started all 113 games he played in Green Bay (including playoffs). He was versatile in the secondary and a leader in the Packers' locker room -  twice voted a playoff captain. Free agency took him to the Steelers for a year before Burnett requested his release. Burnett would get picked up by the Cleveland Browns in April 2019. He started eight games for the Browns before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 11. In March 2020, Browns announced the release of the veteran safety.  

WR Demaryius Thomas | 1st Round | Denver Broncos 

Demaryius Thomas was nothing short of a superstar in his eight years with the Denver Broncos. He posted five consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards during his time in Denver. Thomas set franchise records, contributed to the Bronco's having two Super Bowl appearances - including a Super 50 win over the Carolina Panthers - and was a 4-time Pro Bowler. In October 2018, Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans. Thomas eventually suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in December 2018 that eventually led to the Texans releasing him the following February. After a signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, Thomas was traded to the New York Jets in September 2019 where he battled injuries and struggled with consistency. Last season, he totaled 36 catches for 433 yards. He is currently a free agent. 

LB Derrick Morgan | 1st Round | Tennessee Titans 

Derrick Morgan spent his entire nine-year pro career with the Tennessee Titans. Morgan finished with 306 tackles, 44.5 sacks and 112 quarterback hits throughout his career. He played in 118 games for the Titans, with 106 starts. Morgan played in 12 games for Tennessee in 2018, and finished with 37 tackles, 11 quarterback pressures and a half-sack. He became a free agent the following March. In July 2019, Morgan announced his retirement via social media. 

