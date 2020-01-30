All Yellow Jackets
Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/30/19

Matthew McGavic

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 29th, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:

Georgia Tech makes the cut for Class of 2020 DL Jayson Jones, currently an Alabama commit.

Coaching Visits

Godby HS - Tallahassee, FL

Riverside Military Academy - Gainesville, GA

New Offers

Class of 2022 DT Montrell Henderson

- Charles Drew HS - College Park, GA

- 6'3", 290lbs

Class of 2021 DT Marcus Bradley

- Quince Orchard HS - Gaithersburg, MD

- 6'3", 265lbs

Class of 2021 QB/ATH TJ Lewis

- Glynn Academy - Brunswick, GA

- 6'4", 180lbs

Class of 2022 QB Thomas Castellanos

- Ware County HS - Waycross, GA

- 5'11", 190lbs

Class of 2020 OT Aliou Bah

- Whitehaven HS - Memphis, TN

- 6'6", 324lbs

Class of 2021 TE Bryson Nesbitt

- South Mecklenburg HS - Charlotte NC

- 6'6", 220lbs

Class of 2021 QB Ari Patu

- Folsom HS - Folsom, CA

- 6'4", 185lbs

Class of 2021 OL Geno VanDeMark

- St. Joseph's HS - Montvale, NJ

- 6'5", 305lbs

Class of 2021 ATH Lonnie White, Jr.

- Malvern Prep - Malvern, PA

- 6'2", 200lbs

