Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/30/19
Matthew McGavic
Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 29th, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:
Georgia Tech makes the cut for Class of 2020 DL Jayson Jones, currently an Alabama commit.
Coaching Visits
Godby HS - Tallahassee, FL
Riverside Military Academy - Gainesville, GA
New Offers
Class of 2022 DT Montrell Henderson
- Charles Drew HS - College Park, GA
- 6'3", 290lbs
Class of 2021 DT Marcus Bradley
- Quince Orchard HS - Gaithersburg, MD
- 6'3", 265lbs
Class of 2021 QB/ATH TJ Lewis
- Glynn Academy - Brunswick, GA
- 6'4", 180lbs
Class of 2022 QB Thomas Castellanos
- Ware County HS - Waycross, GA
- 5'11", 190lbs
Class of 2020 OT Aliou Bah
- Whitehaven HS - Memphis, TN
- 6'6", 324lbs
Class of 2021 TE Bryson Nesbitt
- South Mecklenburg HS - Charlotte NC
- 6'6", 220lbs
Class of 2021 QB Ari Patu
- Folsom HS - Folsom, CA
- 6'4", 185lbs
Class of 2021 OL Geno VanDeMark
- St. Joseph's HS - Montvale, NJ
- 6'5", 305lbs
Class of 2021 ATH Lonnie White, Jr.
- Malvern Prep - Malvern, PA
- 6'2", 200lbs
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI
Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp