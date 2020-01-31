Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/31/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 30th, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:

Class of 2020 defensive end TJ Davis announces he when he will sign. He remains a top target for Georgia Tech for the 2020 class and is expected to commit to the Jackets.

Speaking of Davis: Coach Collins, Thacker, Coleman, Knight and Popovich paid him an in-home visit.

Georgia Tech makes the Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Tyreek Chappell out of Northeast HS in Philadelphia.

Running Backs Coach Tashard Choice made a visit to Knightdale HS in North Carolina, home of 3* Class of 2021 RB Trevion Cooley.

New Offers:

Class of 2021 OL Tristan Bounds

- Choate Rosemary Hall HS - Wallingford, CT

- 6'8", 270lbs

Class of 2021 LB Tyler McLaurin

- Bolingbrook HS - Bolingbrook, IL

- 6'3", 215lbs

Class of 2021 DE Kechaun Bennett

- Suffield Academy - Suffield, CT

- 6'4", 210lbs

