Report: Former Georgia Tech Kicker Harrison Butker Inks New Deal With Kansas City Chiefs
One of the NFL's best kickers is now getting a contract extension and he just happens to be a former Yellow Jacket. It was reported today by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was inking a new deal with his team and on a per year basis, he will be the NFL's highest paid kicker.
He kicked four field goals and scored 13 of the Chiefs’ 25 points in February's Super Bowl win. His four field goals tied the record for the most in a single Super Bowl and were the most since San Francisco’s Ray Wersching also kicked four in Super Bowl XVI, 42 years ago (1982).
Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter was the longest in Super Bowl history (breaking the previous record of 55, set earlier in the game by San Francisco’s Jake Moody) and his 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining sent the game to overtime knotted at 19-19.
With four field goals in last year's Super Bowl, Butker has kicked a total of nine field goals in four Super Bowl appearances (LIV, LV, LVII, and LVIII), which is the most all-time, breaking the previous record of seven, shared by Stephen Gostkowski (six Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots) and Adam Vinatieri (five Super Bowls with New England and the Indianapolis Colts). With 13 points against the 49ers, Butker has now scored a total of 37 points in his four Super Bowls, which is the most Super Bowl points ever for a kicker and the second-most overall, behind only legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (48 points).
Here are the Super Bowl records that Butker now holds:
Longest Field Goal – 57 yards (Super Bowl LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Game (tied) – 4 (LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Career – 9 (4 games)
Most Kicking Points in a Career – 37 (4 games)
In just his seventh NFL season, Butker also became the first Georgia Tech alum to ever win three Super Bowls, surpassing Tech alums and two-time Super Bowl champs Bill Curry (I – Green Bay Packers, V – Baltimore Colts) and Shaq Mason (LI and LIII – New England).
Butker, who played at Georgia Tech from 2013-16 and is the Yellow Jackets’ all-time scoring leader with 337 career points.