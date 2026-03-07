Live Updates: No.5 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game 2 Score

Top of the Second

Bases are loaded for Virginia Tech after Henry Cooke is walked. Pete Daniel strikes out for Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech Owen Petrich singles to shallow right. The Hokies have two players on base and their first hit of the game. Hudson Lutterman is declared out on batters interference. Sam Grube records an error. Virginia Tech still looking for a hit.

Bottom of the First

The Yellow Jackets lead at the bottom of the first inning 1-0 and record three hits. Kent Schidmt singles to the right and Hernandez scores to make it 1-0. Vahn Lackey flies out. Jarren Advincula singles to the right. Alex Hernandez singles to center field.

Top of the First

Dylan Loy pitches his first inning and gets a strikeout to end the inning.

Pregame

LHP Dylan Loy is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets, and here is the starting lineup for Georgia Tech:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. DH Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. RF Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

Georgia Tech offense was on fire in Game 1 on Friday afternoon and delivered the most runs in an ACC opener since 1995. They accomplished the 16 runs in just six innings. Georgia Tech now has 194 runs through the first 14 games of the season the most ever in their history and the most run by a Power 4 team in the BBCOR era. Can they keep up the explosive offense in Game 2?