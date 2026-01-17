Report: Georgia Tech Loses a Trio Of Players To The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal came to an official close on Friday evening with players entering in their name for the final time as preparation for the 2026 season begins. It wasn’t an easy one for the Yellow Jackets as they lost three players to the portal on the final day, per Alex Farrer of Jackets Online. Those names include Landen Marshall, Blake Belin, and Troy Stevenson IV.

Quick story for @jacketsonline on three Georgia Tech players who entered the portal before the deadline last night...DL Landen Marshall, DL Blake Belin and DB Troy Stevenson IV...https://t.co/3TIApVfhMp — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) January 17, 2026

Landen Marshall redshirted the 2024 campaign for the Yellow Jackets and saw the field sparingly in 2025. He finished with three tackles and two of them came against Syracuse. Here is more on Marshall via his Georgia Tech bio.

2024 (True Freshman): Did not see game action … Redshirted.

High School:Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 31 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 35 player in the talent-rich state of Alabama … All-state and all-district performer … Amassed 90 tackles and 29.5 tackles for loss over the final three seasons of his prep career (2021-23), including 47 tackles and 14 TFL as a senior in 2023 … Helped lead Andalusia to the Alabama 4A state championship – its first state title in 45 years – as a junior in 2022 … Four-year letterwinner … Two-year team captain … Coached by Trent Taylor.

Blake Belin was a big pickup for the Yellow Jackets in the 2025 cycle from New York, but also didn’t see the field a lot only recording one tackle. Belin was behind a rotation of veteran players like Matthew Alexander, Jordan Van Den Berg, and Akelo Stone. The Yellow Jackets were also aggressive in the portal adding five defensive lineman with three of them playing the interior in Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Tim Griffin. Griffin is more of a tweener and will likely line up on the outside and inside for the Yellow Jackets. Here is more on Belin via his Yellow Jackets bio.

“Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 9 prospect in New York … Won New York State Catholic High School championship as a junior in 2023, earning defensive MVP honors in the championship game … Named first-team all-state in 2023 … Coached by CJ O’Neil … Honor roll student … Older brother, Henry IV, is a quarterback at Duke and brother, Rich, is committed to Syracuse … Father, Henry, played football at Vanderbilt.”

For Stevenson IV, it makes sense with the Yellow Jackets landing Jonas Duclona and also being after former Ole Miss cornerback Chris Graves Jr, who visited recently. The cornerback room is deep for the Yellow Jackets and filled with talent like Dalen Penson, Elgin Sessions, Zachary Tobe, Daiquan White, Jon Mitchell, and Kelvin Hill. Stevenson IV saw action in three games as a freshman in 2024, but couldn’t quite get on the field in 2025 and was relegated to a reserved role.

While these are losses for Georgia Tech, they more so affect the depth of the team, but the Yellow Jackets did a solid job of hitting the portal and bringing in instant impact players who can have big roles in 2026. The Yellow Jackets are trying to maximize the talent they have and players who will help the program take it to another level.

