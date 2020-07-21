All Yellow Jackets
SI Publishers Select 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team

Ashley Barnett

The SI ACC Publishers selected their 2020 All ACC Team on Monday. Each publisher had one vote, and were able to choose players on defense, offense and special teams. There were six unanimous selections this year: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Jackson Carman of Clemson, Paris Ford (Pittsburgh), Max Richardson (Boston College) and Marvin Wilson (Florida State).

In terms of team representation there was no school overly represented. Virginia Tech led all schools with four selections, while Clemson, Florida State, Pitt, and Wake Forest have three selections each. Virginia and Georgia Tech were the two schools to not have a selection on this year's team.

Here are the selections:

Format: Each publisher got to vote for a single position player at QB, TE, RB, K and Punter, two at DE/DT/CB/S, three linebackers and wide receivers, and five offensive linemen. For the offensive linemen, voters were asked to select five offensive linemen regardless of position.

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Running Back: Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Wide Receivers: Sage Surratt (Wake Forest), Dazz Newsome (UNC), Tutu Atwell (Louisville), Tamorrion Terry (FSU)

Tight End: Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Offensive Linemen: Jackson Carman (Clemson), Ben Petrula (Boston College), Jimmy Morrissey (Pitt), Christian Darrisaw (VT), Lecitus Smith (VT)

Defensive Ends: Greg Rousseau (Miami), Boogie Basham (Wake Forest)

Defensive Tackles: Marvin Wilson (FSU), Jalen Twyman Pitt

Linebackers: Max Richardson (Boston College), Chazz Surratt (UNC), Rayshard Ashby (VT)

Cornerbacks: Asante Samuel (FSU), Caleb Farley (VT)

Safeties: Andre Cisco (Syracuse), Paris Ford (Pitt)

Kicker: Nick Sciba Wake Forest

Punter: Trenton Gill NC State

KR/PR: Damond Philyaw-Johnson Duke

