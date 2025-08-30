Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's Season-Opening Win Over Deion Sanders and Colorado

Opening Night Dub ✔️



Georgia Tech defeated Colorado, 27-20, in Boulder. With 1:17 left, Haynes King scored a game-winning 45-yard TD. King ran the ball 19 times for 156 YDs and three TDs. He also passed for 143 YDs on 13-20 passing@GeorgiaTechFB | @GTAthletics | #StingEm pic.twitter.com/CvLgtdyHCO