Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's Season-Opening Win Over Deion Sanders and Colorado
Georgia Tech was tested early and often on the road tonight against Colorado, but they found a way to overcome them and get a crucial road win to start the season 1-0. Finding ways to win when you don't play your best is the sign of a good team, and that is what happened to Georgia Tech tonight out West.
Haynes King finished with a career high 156 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while going 13-20 for 143 yards through the air. The Yellow Jackets averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
This was a very good win for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets did not play their best game, but found a way to win in spite of that. The rushing attack was dominant, the defense came up with big stops when needed, and the special teams were good tonight. There is plenty to clean up, but Georgia Tech is 1-0 and has a road win against a solid power four opponent.
After a big win like that, social media was full of reactions and here are some of the best:
Social Media Reaction
Good Road Win
Georgia Tech was far from perfect, but they were the better team on the field tonight. The defense stepped up when needed and the rushing attack was dominant.
After the game, Brent Key talked about his team's resiliency and how they fought back from such a rough start:
"No, I mean, it's like I said, I mean, that's why I'm proud of them. Proud of them for fighting back and overcoming those things. There's been a lot of times in the past where that wouldn't have happened at all. And the finger point can start. And to be 18, 20, or in Haynes's case, like 33, 34, years old, it's hard to get those guys to have that mentality and our team does. And look, there are things we got to continue to work on and clean up, a lot of things we have to clean up. But at the end of the day, that's why it's a team game, you know, we had, you know, Aidan has some, you know, big kicks that really kept us in there, and he was, he was as confident and money on it as you could be. Got two hands on a couple of their kicks, which could have been big; they both ended up, you know, floating through there, so yeah, really, really happy about them. And again, you ask things you don't know. What do you find out? Really, in the first game, there are a lot of things you don't know. You think about it, you hope that's the case, you hope that's the way they're gonna play, but it confirms it that way."
This was exactly the kind of game that Key was looking for from the offensive line.
"Yeah, I mean, that's the name of the game. You guys hear me talk all the time about position flexibility and position versatility. You know, when one guy goes down you're not necessarily putting in the next guy behind them. It's putting in the next best offensive lineman, that sixth guy, the seventh guy, the eighth guy. I think we had, you know, seven or eight guys play on the O-line tonight, and I want to do that. I mean, you've got to be able to get guys experience guys out there play, and it's the only way they're going to continue to improve. So proud of those guys. They had a lot of things that they could have folded into the tunnel. And then they didn't, Geep on a great job of getting those guys prepared from a mental standpoint to be able to play the next play and put those things behind and get corrections made. But it was good to see them take over. I thought they played very physically, especially in the run game. They wanted to lean on those guys and impose their will, and that's what we talked about. Body blows are going to add up, and they're going to accumulate."
Georgia Tech is now 1-0 and will look for their second win next Saturday when the host Gardner-Webb (3:30, ACC Network Extra).