Taking A Deep Look At Chris Weinke As Georgia Tech's Potential Next Offensive Coordinator

After Buster Faulkner left for Florida earlier this week, it leaves Georgia Tech in a tough spot, and they are now looking to replace its former offensive coordinator. A viable option could be a member already on the coaching staff who is waiting in the ranks. It would probably be ideal for Georgia Tech to promote in-house and elevate quarterbacks Coach Chris Weinke to offensive coordinator. He has a big background and has a ton of experience coaching multiple positions and being a part of dynamic offenses. Let’s take a look at his resume.

Background/Resume

Chris Weinke began his coaching career on the high school prep level, coaching at the prominent high school powerhouse, IMG. He began as a director of football from 2010 to 2012. He would then move to head coach/offensive coordinator/director of football from 2013-2014.

Weinke got his first professional experience with the then St.Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) from 2015-2016, where he was a quarterbacks coach. He transitioned to college for the first time and came in as an offensive analyst at Alabama.

After departing Alabama, he would spend three years with the Tennessee Volunteers. In 2018, he was the running backs coach, before moving to quarterbacks coach during 2019-2020. Coach Weinke would take a year off before returning to college football in 2022 with Georgia Tech. He has been with the program since and has only continued to elevate the program and the quarterback position.

Before becoming a coach, Weinke was one of the most decorated players in the sport. He was a Heisman Trophy winner in 2000 and spent seven years in the NFL before his career came to an end in 2007.

Pluses:

Has been the Co-Offensive Coordinator and has familiarity: Weinke has been a co-offensive coordinator for the team for the past three seasons, and has had some say in how the offense operates. Georgia Tech had one of the best offenses in the country this season, which has consistently been in the top 10. Weinke has a lot of familiarity with the players and the staff, having been with the team for the past four years. If the most important position in the sport (quarterback) can respond and listen to him, then surely his message to the team and how he calls the offense should also resonate.

Helped to turn Haynes King into one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC: Weinke has had great success at developing the position. King came into the Yellow Jackets oft-injured and making a lot of mistakes. With one final game remaining, King is seen as one of the best to come through the program and was named first-team All-ACC, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and ACC Player of the Year. At one point in the season, he was a Heisman candidate and at the top of the sport. It was a three-year process that saw King elevate as one of the best in the nation, which is a credit to Weinke.

Could help retain some talent: Regardless, players are going to hit the transfer portal. Georgia Tech brought in four-star quarterback Cole Bergeron as the final signee for the 2026 class. It seems like he will be the quarterback of the future and potentially a backup plan in case Aaron Philo hits the portal. Again, there is nothing confirmed here with Philo, but Weinke, who has coached him the past two seasons, could be a key factor in retaining Philo.

Minuses:

It will be the first year overseeing the entire offense. It is one thing to help the offensive coordinator and be another set of eyes. It is entirely different to run an entire offense and call plays that can effectively target and exploit a defense. It usually takes a few years for a coordinator to find his groove and become a good coordinator in college football. You could see some growing pains early with Weinke as a coordinator, as he tries to find his footing with the Georgia Tech offense.

Will Georgia Tech really hire him?

It would certainly help the Yellow Jackets with the rapport of the players already on the team. The big question has been the future of Philo and whether he will follow Buster Faulkner to Florida. Weinke seems like the most poised to prevent that from happening, and also a great candidate for Georgia Tech, whom they can lean on for years to come.

More Georgia Tech News: