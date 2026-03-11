Wake Forest vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament 2nd Round

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons needed overtime, but they eventually got past the Virginia Tech Hokies to advance to the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Now, they'll head to the second round to take on the Clemson Tigers, who finished with a 12-6 record in ACC play. The Demon Deacons handed the Tigers one of their six conference losses this season, beating them by a score of 85-77 back on February 18.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this second round showdown.

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest +6.5 (-110)

Clemson -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wake Forest +220

Clemson -275

Total

OVER 139.5 (-115)

UNDER 139.5 (-105)

Wake Forest vs. Clemson How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Wake Forest Record: 17-15 (7-11 in ACC)

Clemson Record: 22-9 (12-6 in ACC)

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-3 in Wake Forest's last nine games

Wake Forest is 1-10 straight up in its last 11 games as an underdog

Clemson is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 13-7 in Clemson's last 20 games

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Key Player to Watch

Juke Harris, G - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Juke Harris is all Wake Forest has to offer. He leads the team in points per game (21.3), rebounds per game (6.7), and steals per game (1.3). He doesn't get enough support from the rest of the roster for Wake Forest to truly compete, which means he has to bring his "A" game every night for Wake Forest to beat the best teams that the ACC has to offer.

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with Clemson tonight:

Defense is going to be the difference maker in tonight's ACC game. Wake Forest is 217th in defensive efficiency, while Clemson ranks 36th. Wake Forest also ranks inside the top 100 in 3-point shot rate, but now the Demon Deacons have to face a Tigers team that ranks 58th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 31.8% from beyond the arc.

Not only is Clemson overall the better team, but the Tigers also have the stylistic advantage. I'll lay the points with the favorite.

Pick: Clemson -6.5 (-110)

