Taking A Closer Look At North Texas OC Jordan Davis As A Potential Offensive Coordinator For Georgia Tech

As the offensive coordinator search continues for head coach Brent Key, he looks to fill out his staff for the 2026 season. There are several candidates in line for coach Key, and he is looking to get the position right in hopes of helping the team take the next step. Let’s take a closer look at a potential candidate for the Yellow Jackets and some of the things he could bring to the team.

Background/Resume

1. Beginning of his coaching career (2016–2017)

Jordan Davis began his coaching career at Texas Tech as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016–17, working under offensive coordinator Eric Morris. During his time in Lubbock, Texas Tech produced one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, ranking No. 10 nationally in passing offense in 2017 and averaging 474.6 yards per game. In 2016, the Red Raiders led the country with 566.6 total yards per game and an impressive 463 passing yards per contest. His early work with elite Air Raid systems helped Davis develop a deep foundation in wide-open passing schemes and wide receiver development. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Davis spent three seasons as a wide receiver at Texas Tech, recording 43 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns, and played at Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2011.

2. Incarnate Word (2018–2021)

Davis joined Incarnate Word in 2018 as wide receivers coach and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2020, playing a major role in the program’s dramatic turnaround. UIW went from 1–10 in 2017 to winning the Southland Conference and reaching the FCS Playoffs in 2018. Under Davis, the Cardinals shattered multiple offensive records, including single-season marks in total offense (5,315 yards), touchdowns (48), and total points (357). Wide receivers thrived under his guidance: Kody Edwards and Phillip Baptiste both surpassed 900 receiving yards in 2018, with Baptiste breaking program records for receptions, touchdowns, and receptions per game. In 2020 and 2021, Davis mentored future All-American Taylor Grimes, who set school records with 1,145 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches in 2021. His player development established him as one of the top young wide receiver coaches in college football.

3. Power Five Analyst Experience and Path to Denton (2022)

In 2022, Davis reunited with Morris at Washington State, serving as an offensive analyst where he contributed to the implementation of the Cougars’ modern Air Raid structure. His time in Pullman helped bridge his FCS success with the Power Five level, further refining his offensive personnel evaluation and receiver development expertise. His seven-year stretch working under Morris across Texas Tech, UIW, and Washington State shaped him into a polished offensive strategist known for his creativity in designing plays.

4. North Texas Coordinator (2023–Present)

Davis joined North Texas in December 2022 as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, immediately transforming the Mean Green offense into one of the nation’s most explosive units. In 2023, UNT became one of only four programs in the country to feature a 3,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, and 1,000-yard receiver, finishing the regular season No. 6 nationally in total offense (495.8 YPG). They also ranked No. 12 in passing offense (304.7), No. 21 in rushing (191.2), and No. 21 in scoring (34.5). Davis elevated the offense even further in 2024, when UNT finished third in FBS in total offense, fourth in passing offense, and set a program record with 328.2 passing yards per game. The Mean Green averaged 488.8 total yards per game and 33.5 points per contest, with multiple receivers surpassing 750 yards—something UNT had not achieved since 2018. In just two seasons, Davis has cemented himself as one of the most productive young offensive coordinators in college football.

Pluses: ​​

An elite offensive mind: North Texas ranked No.1 in scoring offense this season, averaging 44.8 PPG. North Texas was also No.1 in total offense this season, averaging 504.3 yards per game. They were led by Drew Mestemaker, who threw for 4,129 yards and 31 touchdowns. It was the best season of his career. We also saw the emergence of true freshman running back Caleb Hawkins, who established himself as one of the best running backs this past season. Davis used young and veteran talent to propel the Mean Green into the best offense in the nation.

Could be looking to upgrade to Power 4: He has had success at various places and could be looking to take the next step forward in his career. North Texas had a great year in the Group of 5 and made the American Conference Championship. They couldn’t quite close the deal to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they were on the verge of making it. Getting that close and seeing his head coach leave for another Power 4 program, Davis could be looking to do the same.

Minuses:

Davis could follow head coach Eric Morris: Davis has been at several stops with Morris and has continued to climb the coaching ladder and get better at each stop. It is certainly possible that he follows the coach who has given him opportunities and allowed him to flourish as a coach and become one of the better offensive coordinators in the sport. Oklahoma State is in desperate need of a resurgence and of a team that can produce points at a high level. That could be the one thing Georgia Tech struggles with in potentially landing Davis.

Will Georgia Tech hire Jordan Davis?

Davis is another coach who could be in line for the Yellow Jackets and possesses a lot of thing for how the offense wants to look and operate. North Texas last year threw the ball and also ran it at a high level. It matches the same things that Georgia Tech wants to do as a program. He is young and hungry and could really build his name as one of the best coordinators in the country if he can go to Georgia Tech and have success. There are no guarantees that he will be hired, and Davis doesn’t have a relationship with coach Key, but he is a great candidate and one that could help the Yellow Jackets moving forward.

More Georgia Tech News:

•Bleav in Georgia Tech: First Look at The Pop Tarts Bowl Matchup Against BYU

•No. 22 Georgia Tech Opens As A Small Underdog In Pop Tarts Bowl Matchup vs No. 12 BYU

•Georgia Tech Lands In The Pop-Tarts Bowl vs No. 12 BYU After Notre Dame Declines Invitation

•Taking A Look At Brian Daboll As A Potential Offensive Coordinator For Georgia Tech