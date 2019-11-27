Tale of The Tape: Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs (10-1, 7-1 SEC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6 ACC)
- Kickoff: Saturday, November 30th at 12:00pm EST
- Location: Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- Weather Conditions @ Kick: Cloudy and 65 degrees
- How To Watch: ABC
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia -28.5 (ESPN)
- All-Time Series: Georgia leads 67-41-5
- Last Meeting: Georgia won 45-21 on November 24th, 2018 (Athens, GA)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Georgia
College Football Playoff
NR
4th
Associated Press
NR
4th
SOS
50th
37th
SP+
103rd
5th
Offensive Statistics:
Georgia Tech
Georgia
Total Offense
124th (299.7)
62nd (413.4)
Passing Yards
122nd (142.5)
81st (215.1)
Yards Per Completion
37th (13.17)
85th (11.89)
Rushing Yards
71st (157.3)
33rd (198.3)
First Downs Gained
126th (174)
71st (230)
3rd Down Con. %
123rd (31.5%)
40th (42.8%)
4th Down Con. %
86th (47.1%)
121st (33.3%)
Red Zone Con. %
130th (60.0%)
1st (97.7%)
Turnovers Lost
100th (19)
4th (8)
Interceptions Thrown
86th (10)
8th (4)
Fumbles Lost
93rd (9)
12th (4)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
107th (6.91)
10th (4.18)
Sacks Allowed
94th (2.45)
2nd (0.73)
Avg. Time of Possession
122nd (26:25)
15th (32:59)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics:
Georgia Tech
Georgia
Total Defense
84th (415.9)
5th (267.7)
Passing Yards Allowed
32nd (201.0)
28th (199.3)
Rushing Yards Allowed
119th (214.9)
2nd (68.5)
3rd Down Defensive %
108th (44.5%)
10th (29.1%)
4th Down Defensive %
119th (68.4%)
7th (30.0%)
First Downs Allowed
92nd (245)
7th (168)
Red Zone Defensive %
25th (76.8%)
4th (66.7%)
Turnovers Gained
97th (13)
111th (12)
Interceptions Caught
88th (7)
103rd (6)
Fumbles Recovered
72nd (6)
72nd (6)
Sacks Per Game
107th (1.45)
58th (2.7)
TFL Per Game
97th (5.2)
86th (5.5)
Defensive Touchdowns
45th (1)
25th (2)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics:
Georgia Tech
Georgia
Net Punting
64th (38.21)
7th (42.50)
Avg. Kickoff Return
55th (21.28)
100th (18.50)
Avg. Punt Return
98th (5.53)
33rd (10.86)
Blocked Kicks
10th (3)
N/A
Blocked Punts
5th (2)
N/A
Field Goal Percentage
3/7
23/26
PAT Percentage
22/23
36/36
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Yellow Jackets have only a 2.12% chance to take down the #4 Georgia Bulldogs. According to SP+ ratings, Georgia is the second toughest team that the Yellow Jackets will have faced all season, second only to the Clemson Tigers.
