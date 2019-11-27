Tale of The Tape: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs (10-1, 7-1 SEC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, November 30th at 12:00pm EST

- Location: Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA

- Weather Conditions @ Kick: Cloudy and 65 degrees

- How To Watch: ABC

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia -28.5 (ESPN)

- All-Time Series: Georgia leads 67-41-5

- Last Meeting: Georgia won 45-21 on November 24th, 2018 (Athens, GA)

- Preview: What To Watch For Vs. Georgia

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Georgia College Football Playoff NR 4th Associated Press NR 4th SOS 50th 37th SP+ 103rd 5th

Offensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech Georgia Total Offense 124th (299.7) 62nd (413.4) Passing Yards 122nd (142.5) 81st (215.1) Yards Per Completion 37th (13.17) 85th (11.89) Rushing Yards 71st (157.3) 33rd (198.3) First Downs Gained 126th (174) 71st (230) 3rd Down Con. % 123rd (31.5%) 40th (42.8%) 4th Down Con. % 86th (47.1%) 121st (33.3%) Red Zone Con. % 130th (60.0%) 1st (97.7%) Turnovers Lost 100th (19) 4th (8) Interceptions Thrown 86th (10) 8th (4) Fumbles Lost 93rd (9) 12th (4) Tackles For Loss Allowed 107th (6.91) 10th (4.18) Sacks Allowed 94th (2.45) 2nd (0.73) Avg. Time of Possession 122nd (26:25) 15th (32:59)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech Georgia Total Defense 84th (415.9) 5th (267.7) Passing Yards Allowed 32nd (201.0) 28th (199.3) Rushing Yards Allowed 119th (214.9) 2nd (68.5) 3rd Down Defensive % 108th (44.5%) 10th (29.1%) 4th Down Defensive % 119th (68.4%) 7th (30.0%) First Downs Allowed 92nd (245) 7th (168) Red Zone Defensive % 25th (76.8%) 4th (66.7%) Turnovers Gained 97th (13) 111th (12) Interceptions Caught 88th (7) 103rd (6) Fumbles Recovered 72nd (6) 72nd (6) Sacks Per Game 107th (1.45) 58th (2.7) TFL Per Game 97th (5.2) 86th (5.5) Defensive Touchdowns 45th (1) 25th (2)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

Georgia Tech Georgia Net Punting 64th (38.21) 7th (42.50) Avg. Kickoff Return 55th (21.28) 100th (18.50) Avg. Punt Return 98th (5.53) 33rd (10.86) Blocked Kicks 10th (3) N/A Blocked Punts 5th (2) N/A Field Goal Percentage 3/7 23/26 PAT Percentage 22/23 36/36

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Yellow Jackets have only a 2.12% chance to take down the #4 Georgia Bulldogs. According to SP+ ratings, Georgia is the second toughest team that the Yellow Jackets will have faced all season, second only to the Clemson Tigers.

Follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.