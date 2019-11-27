Jackets Maven
Tale of The Tape: Georgia Bulldogs

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Bulldogs (10-1, 7-1 SEC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, November 30th at 12:00pm EST

- Location: Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA

- Weather Conditions @ Kick: Cloudy and 65 degrees

- How To Watch: ABC

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia -28.5 (ESPN)

- All-Time Series: Georgia leads 67-41-5

- Last Meeting: Georgia won 45-21 on November 24th, 2018 (Athens, GA)

- Preview: What To Watch For Vs. Georgia

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Georgia

College Football Playoff

NR

4th

Associated Press

NR

4th

SOS

50th

37th

SP+

103rd

5th

Offensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech
Georgia

Total Offense

124th (299.7)

62nd (413.4)

Passing Yards

122nd (142.5)

81st (215.1)

Yards Per Completion

37th (13.17)

85th (11.89)

Rushing Yards

71st (157.3)

33rd (198.3)

First Downs Gained

126th (174)

71st (230)

3rd Down Con. %

123rd (31.5%)

40th (42.8%)

4th Down Con. %

86th (47.1%)

121st (33.3%)

Red Zone Con. %

130th (60.0%)

1st (97.7%)

Turnovers Lost

100th (19)

4th (8)

Interceptions Thrown

86th (10)

8th (4)

Fumbles Lost

93rd (9)

12th (4)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

107th (6.91)

10th (4.18)

Sacks Allowed

94th (2.45)

2nd (0.73)

Avg. Time of Possession

122nd (26:25)

15th (32:59)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech
Georgia

Total Defense

84th (415.9)

5th (267.7)

Passing Yards Allowed

32nd (201.0)

28th (199.3)

Rushing Yards Allowed

119th (214.9)

2nd (68.5)

3rd Down Defensive %

108th (44.5%)

10th (29.1%)

4th Down Defensive %

119th (68.4%)

7th (30.0%)

First Downs Allowed

92nd (245)

7th (168)

Red Zone Defensive %

25th (76.8%)

4th (66.7%)

Turnovers Gained

97th (13)

111th (12)

Interceptions Caught

88th (7)

103rd (6)

Fumbles Recovered

72nd (6)

72nd (6)

Sacks Per Game

107th (1.45)

58th (2.7)

TFL Per Game

97th (5.2)

86th (5.5)

Defensive Touchdowns

45th (1)

25th (2)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

Georgia Tech
Georgia

Net Punting

64th (38.21)

7th (42.50)

Avg. Kickoff Return

55th (21.28)

100th (18.50)

Avg. Punt Return

98th (5.53)

33rd (10.86)

Blocked Kicks

10th (3)

N/A

Blocked Punts

5th (2)

N/A

Field Goal Percentage

3/7

23/26

PAT Percentage

22/23

36/36

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Yellow Jackets have only a 2.12% chance to take down the #4 Georgia Bulldogs. According to SP+ ratings, Georgia is the second toughest team that the Yellow Jackets will have faced all season, second only to the Clemson Tigers.

