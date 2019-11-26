Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Watch: Andrew Thacker & Dave Patenaude Discuss Upcoming Matchup With Georgia

Matthew McGavic

As part of Georgia Tech Football's weekly press conference, defensive coordinator & linebackers coach Andrew Thacker and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude spoke to the media ahead of the Yellow Jackets' Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game vs. the #4 Georgia Bulldogs.

Their Yellow Jackets are set to take the field against the Bulldogs this Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

Defensive Coordinator Andrew Thacker:

On adjusting the run defense vs. Georgia:

On Jordan Domineck's progression over the course of the season:

On the challenges Jake Fromm and his receivers present:

On the difficulty of scheming defenses with mounting injuries:

On how the growing pains of this season will adjust over the coming seasons:

On his personal ties to the rivalry with Georgia:

On their success in the red zone:

Offensive Coordinator Dave Patenaude:

On keeping quarterback James Graham consistent:

On finding game film vs. Georgia that they can use to game plan:

On what part of Georgia's defense worries him the most:

On the progressions into next season:

On his reflection process of this past season:

On what he will remember most from this season:

On the developing chemistry between James Graham and his receivers:

On the advantages that come with game planning after a Thursday night game:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What To Watch For Vs. Georgia

Matthew McGavic
1 0

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is finally back.

Watch: Head Coach Geoff Collins Previews Georgia

Matthew McGavic
0

It is Geoff Collins' first Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate as a head coach.

Jose Alvarado Out For Next 3 Games

Matthew McGavic
0

The junior point guard has been dealing with a right ankle injury.

What Josh Pastner, James Banks III & Evan Cole Said After Loss To Arkansas

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech's 62-61 overtime loss moves them to 2-2 on the season.

Arkansas Defeats Georgia Tech On Last Second Shot

Matthew McGavic
0

The Yellow Jackets move to 2-2 on the season.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Razorbacks @ Yellow Jackets | Game 4

Matthew McGavic
0

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 4 vs. Arkansas

Michael Devoe Named ACC Co-Player Of The Week

Matthew McGavic
0

He scored 34 points against Georgia last Wednesday.

Two GT Players Named ACC Players Of The Week

Matthew McGavic
0

It's the first time since week 2 that a GT player has been named an ACC Player of the Week.

Tale of The Tape: Arkansas Razorbacks

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech hasn't lost to Arkansas since 1961.

Jose Alvarado A "Game-Time Decision" Vs Arkansas

Matthew McGavic
0

The point guard saw limited action in the loss vs. Georgia.