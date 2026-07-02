Jett Harrison, Younger Brother of Marvin Harrison Jr., to Play for Ohio State

When wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., played for Ohio State from 2021 to `23, excitable Fox announcer Gus Johnson had a habit of referring to the wide receiver as “Maserati Marv”—a name alternately mocked and embraced by Buckeyes fans.

Soon, Johnson will not have to stretch for a transportation-based nickname for a Harrison.

Jett Harrison—the younger brother of Harrison Jr.—has committed to play wide receiver for Ohio State, he announced Wednesday on social media. He chose coach Ryan Day’s squad over nine other suitors, all in the Power 4.

Harrison, a five-star prospect in 247Sports’s Class of 2028 composite rankings, plays for St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia—the same high school his brother starred for before joining the Buckeyes. Marvin Harrison, the brothers’ Hall of Fame wide receiver father, played for Roman Catholic—a Philadelphia Catholic League rival of St. Joseph’s Prep.

Jett will have enormous shoes to fill at Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. arrived in Columbus before the `21 season as a four-star recruit, and played sparingly in one of the greatest wide receiver rooms in college football history. Once unleashed in 2022, however, he proved unstoppable. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns that year, and followed that up with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in `23. For his efforts in the latter season, he finished fourth in the Heisman voting.

And yet, his statistics didn’t convey his full gravity on the football field. He was the type of superstar teams constructed game plans around and ignored at their own risk. When Georgia safety Javon Bullard concussed Marvin Jr. in the 2022 Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes lost a crucial chess piece—and eventually that game 42–41. Marvin Jr. is still finding his NFL footing with the Cardinals, but his Ohio State legacy is assured.

That’s what Jett will have to live up to in `28, fair or unfair. Judging by his numbers, he’ll be ready.

The 2028 season is a long way away, but Jett’s track record seems to indicate he’ll be up to the task

Jett caught 10 touchdown passes as a freshman in 2024 in a season that ended in a state title, and added 15 in `25. He’s garnered high praise from recruiting services, with Rivals going so far as to compare him to All-Pro Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“Competitor is an understatement. The will to win. Obviously myself or his older brother, he’s been around this will to win and losing is not an option. That’s what makes him who he is today. Losing is not an option,” Marvin Sr. told Steve Wilfong of Rivals.

Marvin Sr. also had a terrific college career with Syracuse, leading the Big East with 1,131 receiving yards in 1995. He was even better as a pro, making eight Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl with the Colts.

Barring unforeseen circumstances like a redshirt or schedule change, Jett’s road to collegiate greatness will begin Sept. 2, `28 against Buffalo. Like his father and brother before him, he would appear, though, to have unfinished business in Philadelphia.

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