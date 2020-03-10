The Unmatched Mentality of Georgia Tech's Jahaziel Lee

The popular saying goes, "The comeback is always stronger than the setback." For Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jahaziel Lee, he embodies that mindset.

Last season, Lee suffered an injury that would divert the path of his senior year. After fracturing the fibula in his left leg during the Jackets' loss to the Citadel in Week 3, Lee underwent surgery that would sideline him the remainder of the season.

Although the journey hasn't been easy the past six months for Lee, he never allowed his work ethic to slow down.

"It's been tough. It's been hard," Lee said regarding the recovery process. "You know, just being a bigger guy and the injury that I had, it's just tough to come back from. But I've been busting my ass everyday. Working hard. And really, it's been a grind."

Lee's unfaltering mentality and determination hasn't gone unnoticed.

"At the end of the day, I rather stay woke than sickened. And that's the type of person he is," defensive line coach Larry Knight said regarding Lee. "You have to slow him down. He'll just go and go and go and go. That's the good thing about him. He approaches everything with a positive attitude and he attacks everything that's in front of him. That's exactly what he's been doing."

Following the injury, Lee met the NCAA's guidelines for a medical hardship waiver that allowed him to return this season as a redshirt senior. The additional year of eligibility has been an extra incentive for Lee to come back even more invigorated.

"My motivation has been just the fact that I get to come back and be with my boys again" Lee said. "Get stronger. Get big. And just play play D tackle for a full year. That's my motivation. To get an opportunity to come out here and really make a big impact on my team and be a really good D tackle."

Lee played on both sides of the ball last season but has since devoted himself to the defensive tackle position for the Yellow Jackets.

"My mindset was, I really have to work hard at this position because I haven't played the position in three years," Lee said. "There's a lot that I need to learn. Even outside being with my teammates, stuff that I need to get in extra everyday. It's the only way I'm going to be able to keep up with them and get better myself."

In spite of Lee being primarily a defensive lineman in high school, he played offensive line his first three seasons at Tech. His experience on offense benefits not only his game, but the Jackets' defensive line.

"It's helped me a lot because a lot of times the quarterback's might make a call and I'm like, 'Okay yeah. Okay cool. I know where the ball is going,'" Lee said regarding his knowledge of offenses. "Formation helps me. It helps me the way they line up. Footwork, movement, eyes. Different things like that. Just different pressure points. It helps me a lot."

