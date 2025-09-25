The Unsung Leader Of The Yellow Jackets Secondary Is Having A Monster Start To The Year
Georgia Tech cornerback Ahmari Harvey is coming off one of his better games this season against Temple, per Pro Football Focus. Harvey finished with his highest grade of the season. He finished with an overall 74.9 grade (third-highest on the team) on 36 snaps played. Harvey also posted his best coverage grade of the season, finishing with a 75.0 grade, per PFF. Even more impressive was his tackling grade, which rated the highest at 76.6 of all the grades this past week. It wasn’t even his highest grade in that category this past season.
His best grade tackling came against Colorado when he finished with an 81.7 grade. He has always been a good tackler, but it looks like that aspect of his game has gotten even better, and he is one of the best tacklers in open space in one-on-one situations.
Senior leader stepping up
An area of his game that has taken the next step is in coverage, especially in man-to-man situations. He leads the team in passes defensed with two on the season. He is reading and anticipating plays better and continuing to have sticky coverage in the pass game.
“I feel like I'm playing way better man-to-man coverage this year. I can say that. My discipline, on-snap discipline, off-the-ball discipline has gotten better. That jump, I need to take it. I need to make some more plays, and I will,” said Harvey.
Harvey is not just leading on the field but also in the film room, and mentoring the young guys who will be next in line when he leaves Georgia Tech. He’s been exemplary there and continues to give them nuggets to help elevate them when they get to play on Saturdays.
“I'm seeing a lot of young guys in my room step up. It's good because corners, we can't play every snap of the play, so we need to be at least four deep, like four good deep. So I feel like we're four good deep in our rooms. I'm seeing a lot of growth in them. They want to learn. They're eager to learn,” said Harvey. “I've been giving them little bits of, like, game and stuff, coming from the sidelines, telling them what I see from receivers in case they go in and stuff like that. I really try to lead it by example for them boys.”
Harvey has been with the Yellow Jackets since they were on the come up and never ran from the adversity or the struggle. Instead, he put his head down and continued to work and grind and improved his craft in the process. That led to him having a career year in 2024. He set career-highs in total tackles and solo tackles. With his coverage taking the next step, he is in line to get more turnovers and interceptions this season.
“I feel like it's coming real soon. I was supposed to get my hands on one last week but he threw it out of bounds. I feel like our eyes and stuff are going to be in the right place. We're going to have opportunities on the ball, so we just have to make the plays that come to us,” said Harvey.
In 2025, Harvey had 10 tackles and two passes defensed. He is itching to make that big turnover for the Yellow Jackets and create big plays for the defense. He is on par to do so, and it looks like a matter of time until he gets that coveted turnover.
Georgia Tech has been continuing to rebuild the secondary each year Harvey has been on the team. It looks like they have one of the better secondaries in the country, with its depth and ability to rotate different players in and not have a drop off. It’s led to fewer explosive plays and more interconnectedness. At the heart of it all has been Harvey, who has been an integral part of the success of the Yellow Jackets this season. With each big play he makes for the Yellow Jackets and helps in creating turnovers, along with tackling skills, and elite coverage, Harvey will continue to climb up draft boards and be a player that will be coveted at the next level.