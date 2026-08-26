This Fast-Rising Georgia Tech Assistant Coach Has Impressed Brent Key

A fast-rising assistant coach for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets continues to flourish in his role and is being given more autonomy as his responsibilities grow within the program. His production at the position he coaches has only earned the coaching staff more trust.

A different task this year is with a tight end room, as the tight ends are more explosive than what Brock had at his disposal a season ago. In 2025, it was more about being block tight ends than pass catchers. That brings a retool and a new challenge for tight ends coach Nathan Brock.

“It was interesting at the end of last year, right? We kind of had to retool that entire room and you know I think it goes back to the tight end room. Yes, you play tight end, but really within that room all those guys have different skill sets, right, and so trying to find guys to incorporate, you know what they can do to help us as an offense was really what we wanted to do coming out of you know the portal and bringing some guys in and developing the high school guys that we have here.

So you know, going through and finding those guys again, it just was trying to find the right fit for us. You know, they've got to love football. Like tight end, I've said it here before, like is a thankless job, right? It's like some games those guys might have 10 targets, some games they might have zero, some games it might be hand in the dirt blocking people," said Brock.

For Brock, if he can have this unit produce at a high level and continue to ascend, he could see himself in a good spot at the end of the year. Head coach Brent Key is high on him and continues to loosen the reins. He talked glowingly of Brock at his media press conference on Tuesday.

“I think everybody here knows what I think of Nate Brock as a young coach. We’ve allowed Nate Brock to call plays in the last two scrimmages, really to help develop him as a coach. But we see it the same way. We do. There are some things people might have looked at a little like this at over the last three years that I might have done. Now they’re like, ‘Now it makes sense. You’re not the only one.’ So, whether that was good or bad,” said Key.

With more plays he can call, he is getting into a rhythm and getting used to something that could help him in the future. Brock could garner offensive coordinator positions in college football, especially if the tight ends have a big year.

With his familiarity with calling plays and always getting his tight ends in the right positions, 2026 could be the season he takes off and becomes a top assistant coach in college football. Brock has certainly waited for his moment, and now it is here.