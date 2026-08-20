Five Most Interesting Things Georgia Tech TE Coach Nathan Brock Said Thursday After Practice

Georgia Tech tight ends coach Nathan Brock talked to the media on Thursday after practice. Here are the five most interesting things he had to say to the media.

1. Revamped Tight End Room

The Yellow Jackets made several changes to the tight end room and revamped the group. Georgia Tech thoroughly reviewed the position and needed players who fit their system and what they wanted to do. Brock talked about the process today:

“It was interesting at the end of last year, right? We kind of had to retool that entire room and you know I think it goes back to the tight end room. Yes, you play tight end, but really within that room all those guys have different skill sets, right, and so trying to find guys to incorporate, you know what they can do to help us as an offense was really what we wanted to do coming out of you know the portal and bringing some guys in and developing the high school guys that we have here.

So you know, going through and finding those guys again, it just was trying to find the right fit for us. You know, they've got to love football. Like tight end, I've said it here before, like is a thankless job, right? It's like some games those guys might have 10 targets, some games they might have zero, some games it might be hand in the dirt blocking people.

Like some games it might be pass protection. So, they got to be willing to do whatever can help the team win on offense. But then again, like, you know, they've all got different skill sets, and how we move them around and use them is really on us as coaches to again put them in, you know, a position to have success.

I've been very pleased with the progress from that group from, you know, day one of, you know, back in January when we really got here and started with the installs and winter workouts, you know, progressing now throughout camp. There's going to be a lot on those guys. And so, just being able to get in there and do what's asked of you, I think, is really important.

2. Who is the leader?

After suffering an injury in the spring, Chris Corbo has been looking to carve out his role in fall camp. He has done a great job of continuing to stand out and make plays in camp. His experience has been invaluable to the group, and he is emerging as a leader and one of the tight players in the room.

“I think Chris Corbo is a guy that is is definitely has some of those leadership qualities. He's played a lot of football. He's an older guy. He’s smart. He knows what to do. He knows where to be. It's always interesting, right, when you have guys that transfer in of of trying to assimilate to the culture that, you know, Coach Key has done a great job of putting in place over the last several years. Initially when they get here, like, you know, Chris is trying to assimilate himself to that culture.

Right now, as we've continued to go on and develop throughout the offseason and into camp, you know, he knows the expectations and he's starting to hold other guys accountable. He's also a guy that's played a lot of football, so the guys in the room are able to, you know, ask him questions. Hey, how'd you see this? You know, he's played a lot of snaps. So, he's done a really good job kind of, you know, being that leader, if you will, in the tight end room,” said Brock.

3. Kevin Roche Jr

One of the emerging stars of the tight end room is Kevin Roche Jr. The 6’9 tight end has continued to blossom and looks like he can become a true star in the room and be a player the Yellow Jackets lean on this upcoming season. He’s continued to impress the coaching staff and has

“Kevin and I have had several conversations about that throughout camp about just, hey, you know, a year ago, where were you versus now, right? And, um, you know, really for him, it started with the physical development of getting bigger and stronger. And he's done a great job of buying into our plan for him.

On the football field, it's developing him as a complete player, right? And if you go back and watch his high school tape, like, you know, he was basically a big receiver. They'd line him up out wide and just say, "Hey, go run," and cuz he's 6’9, they're going to throw it up to him. So, um, he's done a great job of buying into the plan that we've put in place for him.

Obviously with coach Godsey’s background, coaching tight ends in the NFL and, you know, what we've been able to do here the last few years at that position and really develop guys that frankly might be a little bit less talented than Kevin, right? He's done a great job of buying into that and doing whatever is asked of him, right?

And then it's our job as coaches to put him in positions to have success. Kevin's doing great. Really happy with how Kevin's progressed through camp and um, you know, every day just continuing to handle the install and what we're asking him to do and staying up on top of all of that,” said Brock.

4. Evan Haynes moving from wide receiver to tight end

One of the big things coming out of camp has been the move of Evan Haynes from wide receiver to tight end. Haynes was one of the stories coming out of the spring after his performance, but now will be involved with the tight ends. Coach Brock talked about his progress:

“I think that Evan's done a good job. You know, obviously his background playing receiver, he's, you know, been very familiar with all the formations and different pictures. With his receiver background, he's somebody that can run around and catch balls and kind of add a little bit of, flexibility into that position. He is working day in and day out, you know, trying to just find a role, right?

And that's kind of what everybody's doing right now on campus, trying to find a role and earn opportunities. And you know, there was an opportunity for Evan to come into that room and get some more snaps than maybe he would have gotten in the receiver room. He's come in and handled that and is approaching it every day with a really good attitude. So, um, I've been happy with the way Evan's come in and added value into that room,” said Brock.

5. Spencer Mermans could be a major contributor

Mermans was another major acquisition for the Yellow Jackets and, have gotten more opportunities to have a role this season and be able to make plays this season for Georgia Tech. Coach Brock talked about his performance in fall camp.

“If you've watched, you know, Spencer and kind of his background and where he came from and what he's um, you know, done in his college career this far, like he is he's a strong dude, right? He's big and strong. Um, you know, but really again it goes back to, you know, trying to put all those guys and give them opportunities to go and have success in a role. You know, I'm excited for whatever we throw at Spencer.

And, you know, I told him, you know, maybe he'll catch a bunch of balls, maybe he won't. You know, we'll see how the season plays out, but he's got to be ready to do, you know, whatever. And right now in camp, we're training all those guys to be able to do whatever. But I'm excited for Spencer. He had a good day at practice the other day and is just continuing to build confidence on what he's done, right? You know, all those guys that transfer in, there's a transition period, right, of that expectation, how he practices, all those things. And he's doing a good job right now of fully buying into that and has had a good week of practice,” said Brock