Three Areas Where Georgia Tech Could Be Better In 2026

Georgia Tech is fully in offseason mode and looking to build on some of the success the program has had. Let’s take a look at some areas they need to be better in to have success.

1. Defensive Line and Pass Rush

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Brayden Manley (11) during the first quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The defensive line has to be better in 2026 for the Yellow Jackets to take the next step. They made some good acquisitions to help that next season with guys that should be able to wreck games for the Ramblin Wreck. It is easier said than done, but the more negative plays they can get and sacks, the easier it will be for the offense to get the ball back. Far too often, quarterbacks have sat back there and been able to scramble and create plays for big games despite good initial coverage. Head coach Brent Key explained it best about what needs to happen to fix it.

“We're still kind of hot and cold with the TFLs. The TFLs are what really increase or decrease that number because you can look there and say, Okay, well, you know, on offense, we didn't give up a sack this game, but we had, you know, five or six TFLs." Well, that category is the same. It's sacks and TFLs combined. It's plays made behind the line of scrimmage. You might have two or three sacks in a game, but you don't get any TFLs, right? It's about getting those guys to go the other way and us not going that way on offense. So, you know, they've improved over the year. I think you probably guessed I'm never going to be satisfied with it until it's consistently zero,” said Key.

2. Tackling

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) celebrates after an interception return for a touchdown with defensive lineman Romello Height (9) against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets struggled with missed tackles last season, which led to big plays, especially in the run game. There are a number of plays where Georgia Tech had the gaps, and the run fits executed to perfection, but couldn’t bring the ball carrier to the ground. That allowed teams like Pittsburgh and NC State to have big rushing performances against the Yellow Jackets with backup running backs. Ja’Kyrian Turner for Pittsburgh had a career-high 201 yards and two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. Scott for NC State also had a career-high 196 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets while averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

3. Consistency With Explosive Plays On Offense

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe (3) is tackled by a UL Monroe defender at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated UL Monroe 73-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

This is something the Yellow Jackets need more of next season. They got it here and there during the 2025 season, but the more consistent the explosive plays are, the more it will open up things offensively. Think about it. If you are getting explosive plays in the passing game, the lighter the box will be for the run game. If the run game is creating explosives, the more it opens up the passing game and 1-on-1 opportunities. I think this year should put them in a better spot with players like Jaylen Mbakwe and Justice Haynes. They will garner attention, which will allow opportunities for the other players. It should be a formula for success and more big-time plays for the Yellow Jackets.

